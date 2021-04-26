Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi Takes 'catch Of The Season', Dives To Dismiss Narine

Ravi Bishnoi sprinted around the boundary, covering a respectable distance and dived full length to take a stunner of a catch which sent Narine back at a duck.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Ravi Bishnoi left the Narendra Modi Stadium stunned after he took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Sunil Narine in a face-off between the two teams on Monday. The young gun sprinted around the boundary, covering a respectable distance and dived full length to take a stunner of a catch which sent Narine back at a duck.

Ravi Bishnoi and Punjab Kings

Notably, Bishnoi had turned out to be a revelation for PBKS in the last edition of the Indian Premier League hosted amid the Coronavirus pandemic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 20-year-old had played all the 14 league matches for Punjab and had finished the season with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 and an average of 31.33.

However, in IPL 2021, Bishnoi was seen missing in action in the first four matches of Punjab Kings. He returned to the team for their fifth match against Mumbai Indians (MI) proving his mettle as he completed his four-over quota with two wickets, conceding just 21 runs. 

Having lost their last four matches, the Kolkata Knight Riders is facing Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the table and is looking up to skipper Eoin Morgan, who is a vital cog in the middle order to deliver with the bat. KKR is currently 42/3 after 5 overs chasing Punjab's 123 run target.

