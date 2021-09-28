Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's 'magical' Delivery Cleans Up Suryakumar Yadav For A Golden Duck

IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi was on fire against reigning champions Mumbai Indians as he dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the space of two balls.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi Suryakumar Yadav

Image: PTI/IPL/BCCI


Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on fire against reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) as he dismissed both captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the space of two deliveries. However, the ball to dismiss Yadav was a sheer beauty. The MI batsman was cleaned up for a golden duck by a googly from Bishnoi.

PBKS vs MI: Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Suryakumar Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an outstanding googly to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck in the fourth over. Yadav has struggled in IPL 2021 as he has just scored 189 runs in 11 matches. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will hope that one of their key batsmen will find their form soon as they continue to struggle in IPL 2021 as per their extremely high standards. As things stand, the Rohit Sharma led side are currently in seventh place in the table with eight points, two points behind fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

Fans praise Ravi Bishnoi for dismissing Suryakumar Yadav

One fan posted a GIF to showcase his praise for Ravi Bishnoi. The user wrote that in the right-arm leg spinner's first over, he picked up crucial wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

READ | IPL 2021: Fans laud Krunal Pandya's sportsmanship for withdrawing appeal against KL Rahul

Similarly, another fan lauded Bishnoi for picking up two wickets in two deliveries, but specifically appreciated the ball he bowled to dismiss Yadav.

Meanwhile, another netizen could not believe the form Bishnoi was in as the user wrote that it was 'incredible stuff' from the right-arm leg spinner.

 

READ | IPL 2021: 'T20 WC less than 1 month away': Fans react as Mumbai Indians drop Ishan Kishan
READ | IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard becomes first player in history to achieve huge T20 milestone
READ | IPL 2021: Abhishek Sharma narrates how Williamson motivated him during run-chase vs RR
Tags: IPL 2021, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryakumar Yadav
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com