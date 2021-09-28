IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's 'magical' Delivery Cleans Up Suryakumar Yadav For A Golden Duck

Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on fire against reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) as he dismissed both captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the space of two deliveries. However, the ball to dismiss Yadav was a sheer beauty. The MI batsman was cleaned up for a golden duck by a googly from Bishnoi.

PBKS vs MI: Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Suryakumar Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an outstanding googly to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck in the fourth over. Yadav has struggled in IPL 2021 as he has just scored 189 runs in 11 matches. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will hope that one of their key batsmen will find their form soon as they continue to struggle in IPL 2021 as per their extremely high standards. As things stand, the Rohit Sharma led side are currently in seventh place in the table with eight points, two points behind fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

Fans praise Ravi Bishnoi for dismissing Suryakumar Yadav

One fan posted a GIF to showcase his praise for Ravi Bishnoi. The user wrote that in the right-arm leg spinner's first over, he picked up crucial wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

#PBKSvsMI



Comes in to bowl his first over.

3rd ball: Picks Rohit Sharma

4th ball: Picks Suryakumar Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi, pic.twitter.com/Hq0RrnZwaR — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) September 28, 2021

Similarly, another fan lauded Bishnoi for picking up two wickets in two deliveries, but specifically appreciated the ball he bowled to dismiss Yadav.

Meanwhile, another netizen could not believe the form Bishnoi was in as the user wrote that it was 'incredible stuff' from the right-arm leg spinner.