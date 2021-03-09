IPL 2021: RCB Become First To Conduct Training Camp, Harshal Patel Leads; WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been struggling to get their hands on the elusive Indian Premier League title despite boasting of big players in their team for the past couple of seasons. The Men in Black and Red, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, managed to reach the playoff last season but were unable to go all the way till the final.

The IPL 2021 gives them yet another shot at redemption and the franchise spent big in IPL 2021 auction to strengthen their side. While the core group of RCB players were retained by the Bangalore franchise, they added Glen Maxwell to strengthen the lower order and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson in their current squad.

IPL 2021: RCB begin training camp

With just one month left before the IPL 2021 gets underway, the Royal Challengers Bangalore became the first team to start their preparation by organising a camp for the uncapped players. The mini-camp was conducted by the franchise to assess the fitness of its players before beginning skill training. RCB shared a video on its official Twitter account.

Pacer Harshal Patel who is a part of the RCB side said was one of the participants of the training camp. He said that fitness has also been one of the key focus for RCB and such assessments will help the team find players’ shortcomings and work on it. He said that these assessments will help to identify the areas where one is not as good at and also provides opportunities to work on those weaknesses.

IPL schedule

Speaking about IPL schedule, the IPL Governing Council on Sunday released the IPL schedule 2021 according to which the tournament is slated to start from April 9. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the first match of the tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

According to the IPL 2021 dates, the final of the IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30.

In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament.

RCB players retained and signed for IPL 2021

Retained players list :

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

Players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (â‚¹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (â‚¹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (â‚¹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (â‚¹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (â‚¹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (â‚¹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (â‚¹20 lakh), KS Bharat (â‚¹20 lakh)

Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore / Twitter