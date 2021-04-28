IPL 2021: RCB power-hitter AB de Villiers reveals his 'best' shot against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers, who is currently in his top form in the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed that his best shot last night was the one he hit over mid-wicket off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. When asked about his favourite shot against Delhi Capitals last night, de Villiers revealed that it was the one over mid-wicket off Kagiso Rabada. The former South African international hit 75 off 42 balls with a strike rate of 178.57, including 5 maximums and 3 boundaries.

"Nothing against KG, but the one I actually hit him over mid-wicket was my best shot today. I don't often get him away so when I do get him away it's something I remember. He is such a world-class bowler but the one over mid-wicket I think was my best one," AB de Villiers said at the post-match presentation.

Ab de Villiers said that he has worked hard in the past couple of months to remain fit, adding "now it's all about managing myself throughout the tournament and making sure that I'm as fresh as possible when walk out there to bat". The former Protea skipper also praised RCB bowlers, saying the team has a couple of experienced heads and a couple of young Indian bowlers who have done well on the international stage this season.

RCB vs DC

Thanks to AB de Villiers, RCB reached a respectable total of 171 in 20 overs after being bamboozled at one stage by Delhi bowlers, who managed to pick early wickets, including skipper Virat Kohli's and in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal. Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell scored 25 off 20 before he was dismissed by veteran spinner Amit Mishra. Rajat Patidar and AB de Villiers forged an important partnership of 54 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel.

de Villiers continued with the batting and took his team from 139/5 to 171 as he unleashed himself towards the back end of the first inning. The former South African cricketer scored an incredible 75 off just 42 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 boundaries.

When Delhi Capitals came to bat in the second inning, they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. Prithvi Shaw scored 21 off 18 before being dismissed by purple-cap holder Harshal Patel. Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 22 off 17. DC's skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stayed in until the last ball as they both scored fifty each for their team. However, despite their brilliant performances with the bat, the duo couldn't take Delhi across the finish line and lost the game by just 1 run.

(Image Credit: IPL)

