IPL 2021: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Back In Form Ahead Of T20 WC As He Scores Smashing 50

All eyes were on Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2021 as fans were hoping that their beloved batsman could hit a big score. Kohli has grabbed headlines ever since he announced that he would step down as the captain of both RCB and the Indian team after the ICC T20 World Cup is over. And the fans' favourite did not disappoint as he smacked an outstanding fifty.

The RCB captain hit 53 runs off just 41 deliveries before he was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the 14th over. Kohli was also involved in a stunning partnership alongside Devdutt Padikkal that helped RCB record their highest partnership for any wicket against CSK. Kohli and Padikkal put up 111 runs for the opening wicket. This partnership broke RCB's previous highest partnership of 109 runs against CSK, scored by Chris Gayle and Kohli.

Virat Kohli back in form ahead of T20 World Cup

After several innings of having disappointed RCB and Indian fans, Virat Kohli returned to form against CSK. He scored 53 runs, an innings that included six boundaries and one six. RCB eventually got to a score of 156 runs in 20 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal playing a crucial inning. He smacked 70 runs in just 50 deliveries, in an innings that included five boundaries and three sixes.

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Netizens laud Virat Kohli

One fan called Virat Kohli a 'master' and lauded him for his brilliant 50 against CSK.

Fifty for the Master Virat Kohli. He scored 51* runs from 36 balls including 4 Fours and 2 Sixes against CSK. pic.twitter.com/LoZ5LTOmQ5 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 24, 2021

Another fan pointed out that Kohli loves playing against CSK as he has scored more runs against them 'than any other opponent in T20 format.'

Virat Kohli has scored more runs against #CSK than any other opponent in T20 format. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2021

Fans get emotional watching Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at toss

Meanwhile, several other fans posted tweets of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at the toss, with some stating that this may be the last time when the two legends are seen at the toss.

Last time , we will be watching Ms Dhoni and Virat Kohli coming for the toss.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/GAQGBz3diK — Diwakar Kumar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) September 24, 2021