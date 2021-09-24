IPL 2021: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Back In Form Ahead Of T20 WC As He Scores Smashing 50

Quick links:
Image: PTI
All eyes were on Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2021 as fans were hoping that their beloved batsman could hit a big score. Kohli has grabbed headlines ever since he announced that he would step down as the captain of both RCB and the Indian team after the ICC T20 World Cup is over. And the fans' favourite did not disappoint as he smacked an outstanding fifty.
The RCB captain hit 53 runs off just 41 deliveries before he was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the 14th over. Kohli was also involved in a stunning partnership alongside Devdutt Padikkal that helped RCB record their highest partnership for any wicket against CSK. Kohli and Padikkal put up 111 runs for the opening wicket. This partnership broke RCB's previous highest partnership of 109 runs against CSK, scored by Chris Gayle and Kohli.
After several innings of having disappointed RCB and Indian fans, Virat Kohli returned to form against CSK. He scored 53 runs, an innings that included six boundaries and one six. RCB eventually got to a score of 156 runs in 20 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal playing a crucial inning. He smacked 70 runs in just 50 deliveries, in an innings that included five boundaries and three sixes.
One fan called Virat Kohli a 'master' and lauded him for his brilliant 50 against CSK.
Fifty for the Master Virat Kohli. He scored 51* runs from 36 balls including 4 Fours and 2 Sixes against CSK. pic.twitter.com/LoZ5LTOmQ5— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 24, 2021
Another fan pointed out that Kohli loves playing against CSK as he has scored more runs against them 'than any other opponent in T20 format.'
Virat Kohli has scored more runs against #CSK than any other opponent in T20 format.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2021
Meanwhile, several other fans posted tweets of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at the toss, with some stating that this may be the last time when the two legends are seen at the toss.
The Bond between MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli >>> #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/DIpgumlvPp— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) September 24, 2021
The reunion we have been waiting for is here - 😍🥳💛 @msdhoni @imVkohli #Dhoni #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/d1aNAm5kfx— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 24, 2021
Last time , we will be watching Ms Dhoni and Virat Kohli coming for the toss.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/GAQGBz3diK— Diwakar Kumar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) September 24, 2021
Everyone was waiting to see this bromance between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. 💙— 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) September 24, 2021
It could also be the last time we see Captain VK vs Captain MSD, unless they face in playoffs. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/xhzT44ouV3