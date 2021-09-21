IPL 2021: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips To KKR Debutant Venkatesh Iyer; Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restarted their IPL 2021 journey with a convincing win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer had a “dream debut” as he excelled with the bat leading his side to a nine-wicket victory. Iyer made a name for himself with an unbeaten knock of 41 off 27 deliveries against the feared pacers of Bangalore.

The player had a memorable knock and received praises from all over. However, the rookie showcased his ambition to excel as he made his way to the RCB captain after the game. Topping things off on a dream night for Iyer, Virat Kohli had a chat with the young batsman and was seen sharing a few tips with the rookie. The RCB skipper explained to the youngster about ways to tackle short-pitched deliveries. Further, the former Indian captain also shared a few other tips with the emerging player. The video of the two having a chat was shared by KKR on their social media account.

KKR sinks RCB’s batting line-up to clinch an easy win

Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. However, the RCB side known for its firepower crumbled to a total score of 92. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up from where he had left in the first half of IPL 2021 and wreaked havoc in the KKR vs RCB game returning figures of 3/13. Andre Russel also joined the party picking three wickets conceding only 9 runs from three overs.

KKR chased down the total with ease in just 10 overs. The Eoin Morgan led side won the game with nine wickets to spare as praises for debutant Venkatesh Iyer batting poured in from all sides. The opener along with his partner Shubman Gill orchestrated a stunning partnership of 82. Iyer marked his debut with an unbeaten knock of 41 off 27 balls while Gill scored 48 off 34. KKR will next play Mumbai Indians on Thursday, while RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday as they will look to redeem themselves from the loss.

Virat Kohli backs Varun Chakravarthy to play a key role for India

RCB skipper also lauded Varun Chakravarthy for his performance with the ball. "Pretty good from Varun, he's going to be a key factor when he plays for India. It's great guys who've got the opportunity to play at the international level. He's someone who is going to play in the near future for India, it's a great sign" Kohli said hinting that the player will be a vital part of Team India's plans at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

