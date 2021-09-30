IPL 2021: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Passes Tips To Youngsters After Win Against RR; Watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli led his team brilliantly from the front as they registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday to inch closer to securing a playoffs berth. However, it was his wonderful gesture after the game that stood out the most.

After the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 clash on Wednesday, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen passing tips to youngsters from the Rajasthan Royals as the emerging cricketers were listening to the Indian skipper's message keenly. The youngsters included the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, etc.

RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli passes tips to youngsters

The video of this priceless gesture was posted by the Indian Premier League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the passionate cricket fans were really impressed with the batting megastar's gesture

RCB yesterday match: Virat Kohli & Co. make easy work of Rajasthan

Coming back to the contest, Rajasthan Royals openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 77 runs for the opening stand after being asked to bat first by RCB skipper Kohli. Once the duo was dismissed, RR's momentum was derailed as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually restricted to 149/9 from their 20 overs as Harshal Patel once again starred with the ball by accounting for the former champions' batsmen Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, and tail-ender Chetan Sakariya respectively. He was once again the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 3/34 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.50.

In reply, wicket-keeper batsman S Bharat (44) and Glenn Maxwell (50*) successfully anchored RCB's chase as the three-time finalists got over the line by seven wickets in the 18th over.

By the virtue of this win, the Royal Challengers Bangalore now occupy the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins from 11 matches and 14 points to their tally.