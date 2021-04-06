IPL 2021: RCB Team Get THIS MS Dhoni-favoured Sponsor On Board For The Season

Despite qualifying for playoffs last season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team could not make it to the final, however, this time around the RCB team will be eyeing to go all the way to the final after making some great signings during IPL 2021 auction. The Virat Kohli-led side will play the opening match of the tournament against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday, April 9 and before the commencement of the campaign, the franchise made the announcement on bringing an associate sponsor ahead of the upcoming season.

IPL 2021: Nippon Paint to become part of RCB team

As per the report published by InsideSport, Nippon Paint has been signed as their team’s associate sponsor with the brand's logo all set to appear on the back of the player’s helmets. To commemorate this partnership, Nippon Paint also unveiled a new Blobby in the shade of red with a golden hat resembling the colours of RCB.

By signing up with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the company has added yet another team to the growing portfolio of sports sponsorships in India. Currently, the brand is associated with three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni, ISL team Chennaiyin FC, Indian Olympic Association (IOC), Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Pro Kabaddi team Bengaluru Bulls and the Karnataka Premier League.

Speaking about the association, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that the franchise is delighted to welcome Nippon Paint as our associate sponsor for this year. He further added that the franchise will miss fans cheering for the team at the stadium.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

According to the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

RCB team for IPL 2021

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the RCB franchise had retained as many as 12 players for the IPL 2021 season. During the IPL 2021 auction, the franchisee did not shy away from spending big and recruited Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson. Apart from investing in young Indian talent, the franchise also traded in Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from the Delhi Capitals side. Here's a look at the RCB team for IPL 2021 -

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.

Image Source: Indian Premier League website