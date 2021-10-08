IPL 2021 RCB Vs DC Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK & US?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Delhi Capitals(DC) in match no. 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on October 8, at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB head into this match after suffering a loss by four runs at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) on October 6. Whereas, Delhi Capitals won their previous match on October 4, by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets.

How to watch IPL 2021 LIVE in India, UK & the US?

Cricket fans from India wondering where and when to watch the live streaming of RCB vs DC can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of IPL 2021. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match by downloading the Disney+Hotstar app on mobile phones. Meanwhile, Sky Sports will broadcast the IPL matches in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, IPL fans in the US can watch the live broadcast of the match on Wilow TV. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST, from the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Race to IPL 2021 playoffs

With all being said, DC have already fixed their IPL 2021 playoff berth, and RCB will look for a win against the table-toppers to fix their seat. RCB are currently placed third in the IPL 2021 points table behind DC and CSK. They have won eight of their 13 matches this season. Meanwhile, DC have enjoyed their time at the top of the standings with a total of 10 wins to their name in 13 matches.

In the last five matches that both teams have played, DC have won four out of the five matches. Whereas, RCB have won three matches, before their loss to SRH. The last time, both teams faced each other in the current season, RCB won the match by one run, as DC failed to achieve the target of 172 runs set by RCB. In terms of head-to-head stats, RCB have an upper hand over DC, as they have won 15 out of the 26 matches they have played. DC have found 10 victories against RCB and one match has ended in a no result.

Image: @iplt20/BCCI