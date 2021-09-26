IPL 2021, RCB Vs MI Playing 11: Hardik Pandya Returns For Mumbai; Bangalore Make 3 Changes

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in the 39th match of IPL 2021 on September 26, Sunday. Both the teams will be looking to register their first win in the UAE leg as they take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the first leg of the season, the Royal Challengers Banglore were in great form as they won five out of the seven matches played. But the UAE leg has been on the tough side, as they have struggled so far in both their opening games. They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets as they were bowled out for a meagre 92 runs. The next match saw them face defeat to Chennai Super Kings, despite a solid start from the openers. They will be expecting their big guns AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to shine, as they look to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians are in a similar form like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, having faced defeat in both their starting matches in the UAE leg. Although MI has a star-studded batting line-up with Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, their batting has struggled so far with average totals in both their matches. They will hope that Hardik Pandya's return to the squad will boost their struggling middle-order. Having missed the opening match due to an injury, Rohit Sharma will look to regain his form and get the team back on track as they sit at the sixth position in the points table.

RCB vs MI starting team and toss update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Indians have one change to their side as they bring in all-rounder Hardik Pandya in place of Saurabh Tiwary. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have made three changes to their XI with Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson replacing Navdeep Saini, Wanindi Hasaranga and Tim David.

IPL 2021: RCB vs MI playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Image: PTI/BCCI