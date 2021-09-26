IPL 2021, RCB Vs MI: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Indian Batter To Score 10,000 T20 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to complete 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this feat in the IPL 2021 RCB vs MI match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian skipper is one of the best modern batters across all formats and has shattered several records throughout his career. And now the player has added yet another record to his name by scoring an aggregate of 10,000 runs in the shortest form of the game.

Kohli is currently featuring in his 314th T20 game and now has over 10000 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 133. The RCB skipper also has five centuries and 73 half-centuries to his name in T20 cricket. For India, Kohli has hammered 3159 runs in 90 T20Is and is also the leading run-scorer in the T20Is. Whereas for RCB, he has scored over 6500 runs across 217 matches in IPL and Champions League T20.

By achieving the feat of 10000 runs, Kohli also became just the fifth player overall to reach the milestone. David Warner (10019), Shoaib Malik (10808), Kieron Pollard (11195), and Chris Gayle (14275) lead the charts ahead of the Indian skipper. Kohli is also the second-fastest to get there in terms of innings after Chris Gayle, who achieved the feat in just 295 innings.

IPL 2021: RCB vs MI as it happened

At the time of writing, Virat Kohli is leading from the front for RCB against the defending champions MI. Kohli has been playing beautifully and is currently nearing his half-century, which could be his second consecutive of the season. RCB are on 97/2 after 12 overs with Kohli and Glenn Maxwell at the crease. With AB to follow, they have their eyes set on a big total.

Image: BCCI