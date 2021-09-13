IPL 2021: RCB's AB De Villiers Warns Of 'tough' Conditions In UAE; Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) marquee headliner AB de Villiers has opened up on his first practice session in the UAE ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021. The former South African skipper said that the wicket in the UAE is a bit sticky and quite tough to bat. De Villiers said the weather in the UAE is very humid and that players are gonna sweat a lot more. The playing conditions in the UAE have always been a matter of concern for the franchises as it sometimes becomes difficult to play in the striking heat.

Bold Diaries: AB starts net sessions



"It was very good. The wicket was a bit sticky so it was quite tough actually. Bowlers bowled very well and it's nice and humid here, we are gonna sweat a lot which is good for losing a bit of weight but for an old man like me, I need to stay fresh as much as I can. It was a nice session and was nice to see everyone out there. All the guys are very eager to get going. I am looking forward to tomorrow's warm-up game," De Villiers said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a video on its social media platforms on Monday, where AB de Villiers could be seen hitting the ball all over the park. After a quick practice session, the 37-year-old cricketer also spoke to RCB's media manager about meeting with his teammates for the first time since the tournament was postponed earlier this year.

"Absolutely, I have missed the guys. I have caught up with few individuals and I will get to meet up with the older guys over the next few days. I have covered a couple of guys today and it's nice to hear all the stories and what they got up to in the last few months. And, it's great to be together as a team again," De Villiers added.

De Villiers also discussed the approach he attempts to implement in practice sessions after months away from professional cricket. De Villiers stated that he has always adjusted his game to the situation and does not hesitate to tweak any aspect of his technique if he believes it is necessary. De Villiers claimed he does a lot of shadow practice to improve his technique, like his head position and his movement at the crease.

"Obviously as players, you try and figure little thing about your technique, little movements you do. I have got quite a few trigger points that have helped me throughout my career. So, I sort of try and go through the memory bank of little things I used to do and I am trying different things now. I have always chopped and changed my technique as I moved on and this is no different. The first time in few months that I am gonna play competitive cricket so I am trying to find that comfort zone of movement at the crease and where my head position should be at and that's what I think of when I do shadow practice," De Villiers concluded.

Image: iplt20.com