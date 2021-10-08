IPL 2021: RCB's Chances Of Qualifying For Top 2 End Without A Ball Being Bowled Vs DC

As the RCB vs DC encounter is underway in Abu Dhabi, the Virat Kohli-led squad missed the opportunity to enter the playoffs among the top 2 teams to play the Qualifiers. RCB had the opportunity to dethrone MS Dhoni-led squad CSK from the number 2 position of the IPL 2021 points table. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had to score around 200 runs and win by a margin of 163 runs. However, after winning the toss, Kohli decided to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals.

Kohli's decision to bowl first means the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021. It was already clarified that RCB could not go past the CSK by chasing the target, i.e., bowling first. The top 2 teams on the points table enjoy the luxury to play two qualifiers while teams on 3rd and 4th have to play an eliminator first. Then, the winner of the eliminator plays Qualifier 2- the losing team of Qualifier 1 to go into the final of the Indian Premier League. Now, RCB, which lost its previous match, still has a slight chance to finish the IPL league stage on number 2.

Fans react as CSK to face DC in Qualifier 1

IPL 2021 playoffs schedule

While the fourth position is yet to determined, Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10 between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium. Eliminator 1 will be played on October 11 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while Qualifier 2 will be played on October 13 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The grand finale of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15, 2021.

