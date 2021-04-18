IPL 2021: RCB's Dan Christian takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill | Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Dan Christian took an absolute stunner to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill, who was looking in good form prior to that. The 37-year-old Australian pacer, who came in to field as a substitute in place of Glenn Maxwell, took a diving catch to dismiss Gill at mid-on off Kyle Jamieson's bowling. Gill was striking the ball well and was looking dangerous before Jamieson dismissed the batsman for 21 off 9 balls. Gill had already hit 2 boundaries and 2 maximums from the 9 balls that he had played before getting out. The 21-year-old was hitting the ball with a strike rate of 233.33.

RCB vs KKR

After Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, RCB lost two quick wickets in the second over, including its skipper. Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell forged an important partnership of 86 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion by KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna for 25 runs. Meanwhile, Maxwell scored his second fifty of the season as he hit 78 off 49 balls before Pat Cummins sent the all-rounder back to the dug-out. But AB de Villiers had already joined the party by then and scored quick runs with a strike rate of 223.53 to finish at 76 not-out off 34 balls. de Villiers smashed the last ball for a boundary to take RCB to 204/4 in 20 overs. Given the results of the last few matches at the venue, RCB is playing as favourites because every other team except for the Bangaluru franchise has failed to chase down a total at the Chepauk stadium.

