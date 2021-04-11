IPL 2021: 'Ready To Put My Body On The Line For KKR,' Says Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell allayed concerns over his fitness on Sunday assuring that he was in 'better shape' and had gotten 'a lot more fitter' than the previous year. Asserting that he was 'ready to put his body on the line' for KKR, Andre Russell hoped that his franchise could minimize errors and do well this year.

"I'm in better shape compared to last year, so I'm hoping for a better performance than last year. I can put my body on the line because I'm a lot fitter. Morgan is relaxed and he gives us all the freedom, only intervenes if it's not working. If we have the upper hand against any team, we must go for the kill," Russell told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of the match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"We fell short by a few runs last year, and just lost the big moments and fell short marginally. We must minimize our errors and do well. The good thing is that we are back in India. The UAE was lovely, but when you talk IPL, you talk India. I am used to these conditions, and I'm looking forward to playing here," he added.

KKR sets a target of 188 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 3rd match of the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram, Chennai today. With skipper David Warner winning the toss, the SRH chose to bowl first. KKR had a fantastic start clinching two successful 50-run partnerships between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. Tripathi had fiery innings bagging 53 for just 29 balls and completing 1,000 runs in the IPL. Rana also did wonders with his bat bagging a crucial 80 runs. On the other hand, Andre Russel was dismissed for a paltry total of 5. Ultimately, Mohammad Nabi dismissed well-set Nitish Rana and captain Eoin Morgan back to back in crucial death overs. With Dinesh Karthik's sporadic wonders in the last few overs, Kolkata managed to set a target of 188 runs for Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

(With Agency Inputs)