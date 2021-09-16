IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting Happy To Have THIS 'world-class Player' Back For UAE Leg

Delhi Capitals coach and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting looked confident of his side’s preparation of the showpiece event. Shreyas Iyer who missed the first phase of the IPL due to a shoulder injury returns to the squad for the remainder of the edition. Rickey Ponting is excited to have him back and was all praises of the right-handed batsman. Describing him as a 'world-class player', he said Iyer has an ‘infectious attitude’ which inspires other players to give their best on the field.

Ponting said, “It's great to have Shreyas back. He has got an infectious attitude. I have been talking to him a lot and his training has been great. He's so keen to get back into the field, score runs and win. He's a world-class player and he's going to add a lot to our team, there's no doubt about that” the player was quoted saying by PTI.

The Delhi Capitals management decided to retain Rishabh Pant as the skipper for the remainder of the IPL. Iyer suffered a shoulder injury in an ODI against England. Since then, he has been out of action and will be looking to make a solid comeback at the top level. Iyer has been named in the Indian squad as one of the reserves for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He will be eager to make a statement with the T20 World Cup arriving in mid-October.

I am really excited about what we've got coming up: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is excited to be back with the Delhi Capitals group. He said, “I have been waiting for four months to come back to the Delhi Capitals camp. I have such a great time when I work with the team and it's a great time in my calendar year. I have been keeping a close eye on what's been happening here. I have been speaking to the coaching staff here and they have done a great job so far (in the pre-season camp).”

“You can see with the intensity and the attitude shown by the players that it's been a really worthwhile camp so far. I am really excited about what we've got coming up in the next four-five weeks”, he added.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will kick off on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai where the defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns against Chennai Super Kings. The second leg of the IPL will see crowds being allowed into the stadiums with the final scheduled to be played on October 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI