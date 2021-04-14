IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting Says 'Pant Is Like Kohli Or Williamson', Reveals 'biggest Trick'

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting has compared his newly-crowned skipper Rishabh Pant to India's Virat Kohli and Kiwi Kane Williamson, adding just like them, if the wicketkeeper-batsman stays on the crease till the end, he can win more games for the team. Ponting, while speaking to Cricket Australia, said Pant has the ability to finish the game like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, saying "the biggest trick is to get his batting position right". Pant was appointed the captain of Delhi after regular Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder during the first ODI game against England.

"The biggest trick that we need to get right is Pant's batting position in this IPL, you want to involve him as early as well. Pant is like Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson, if you know he is there at the end, you are going to win more matches. There will always be question marks on his keeping, but he works hard on his keeping and his batting is just brilliant. But the way I saw him keeping on those turning wickets against England, he kept better than I thought he could. If his keeping continues to improve, he could be India's wicketkeeper-batsman for the next 10-12 years. Brilliant bloke to have in your team loves to be in the contest," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Pant finishes game against mentor Dhoni

Pant made his debut as IPL captain against his mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 10. The 23-year-old cricketer led his team to a comfortable win as, just like his mentor, he finished the game in style with a stunning boundary. Pant has come to the IPL on the back of a successful international stint this year as he helped his team win against Australia in a historic Test series in January and later played the role of an anchor to secure a victory against England at home.

Delhi Capitals will play its next game against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals tomorrow, which lost its first games against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring thriller on Tuesday. Delhi will look to capitalise on its key bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is likely to return in the next game. Another Protea Anrich Nortje, who played an important role in Delhi's successful stint last year, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is likely to remain under quarantine for the next 7-14 days, depending on his test results.

(With inputs from ANI)

