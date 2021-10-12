IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting's Speech Post DC's Defeat To CSK Gives 'goosebumps' To Fans

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting delivered a thorough analysis and a motivational speech after his side lost the qualifier 1 game to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 10. Having batted first, DC set CSK a target of 173 runs in 20 overs, which the MS Dhoni-led side successfully chased down with two balls to spare.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding 70 runs knock off just 50 deliveries, at a strike rate of 140. As a result of the loss, DC will now have to play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in qualifier 2, with the winner of the match set to reach the final.

Ricky Ponting delivers a thorough analysis of DC's loss against CSK

After the match, Ricky Ponting said, "I am pretty disappointed, to be honest, that we lost that game, obviously. I mean it is a chance to get straight into the final. But I think, opening partnership, really good 36. Prithvi playing beautifully (Prithvi interrupts Ponting; says he should have stayed at the crease longer). I'm glad you said that."

Ponting then went on to praise Shimron Hetmyer and stated that his partnership with captain Rishabh Pant helped the team get to the total that they wanted to be at the end of 20 overs. Hetmyer and Pant put up a partnership of 83 runs off 44 balls for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed.

🗣️ "You are the best group of players in the competition." 🔥
@RickyPonting's speech gives us goosebumps for the umpteenth time 🤩



Time to put his words into action on Wednesday 👊🏼

However, the legendary Australian batsman heaped the most praise when it came to the mentality of the side. Speaking of the mentality, he said, "The thing I love about this team is when it gets the toughest, is when we stood up again tonight. The fielding tonight as well, when things were tough and tight was the best I've seen for the tournament." However, he did make it clear that when it came to fielding, he expected the same standard every match rather than just being a 'one-off.' Ponting then went on to appreciate the individual efforts of Iyer, Hetmyer and Axar in the field.

Meanwhile, the best part of Ponting's speech post the defeat against CSK was the motivation he gave to the players. The legendary Australian batsman said, "We are in this together, and I'm here to give you blokes the best chance to win. Stick together. Stick tight. You are the best team in the competition. You are the best group of players in the competition. I know it. And if you stick together, you'll get the result on Wednesday."