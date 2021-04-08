IPL 2021: Riley Meredith Wants To Pick Shami's Brains; Calls KL Rahul 'rockstar'

Ahead of the highly-anticipated IPL 2021 season, Australian pacer Riley Meredith said that he was looking forward to watching and playing with the best in the world sharing how he was hopeful of gaining new experiences through his stint with the Punjab Kings this year.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the 24-year-old lauded veteran bowlers such as Mohammed Shami and Chris Jordon expressing his desire to tap into the way that they played. "Obviously, Mohammed Shami is an unbelievable bowler, not just international-wise, last few IPLs, he has been unbelievable and he has been taking lots of wickets. The best part of his game is that he can do the job at any point be it the start or at the death overs or during the middle. It is probably something everyone wants to do and I will try to pick his brains and learn," he said.

"Jordon is probably one of the better death-over bowlers going around at the moment in franchise cricket. The fact that he has been able to do it all over the world across different competitions speaks about how good he is. I will definitely try to tap into what he does and hopefully, I can add a few tricks to my game," added Riley Meredith. READ | Kieron Pollard IPL 2021 salary: How much has Kieron Pollard earned from IPL over the years

Opening up on his expectations from Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, the Australian pacer was all praises revealing that while he had not had too many interactions with him, he was looking forward to meeting him after quarantine. "KL Rahul is a huge figure in cricket, not just in Indian cricket, but the world cricket. Pretty much a rockstar really. It would be interesting to get to know him a little better and see how he operates," he said.

Meredith, who was bagged by Punjab Kings this year for a whopping Rs 8 crore after a strong bidding war with Delhi Capitals also called IPL one of the best learning grounds for T20 across the world. "I think if you perform over here, you will be able to perform anywhere in the world. You know if you can do well here, raise a few eyebrows and you know get selection your way. Being playing on those smaller grounds in New Zealand does give me confidence as I was able to take wickets there. As a cricketer, it is about adapting to the grounds and pitches," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)