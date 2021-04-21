IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant credits Ricky Ponting for honing his captaincy skills

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has said that his captaincy is "going great" as of now with head coach Ricky Ponting around in the management. Pant, while speaking to the press after the match, suggested that his captaincy is going extremely well with Ricky Ponting and other senior players around to help him. The 23-year-old cricketer, who is captaining an IPL side for the first time, won the last night's game against Mumbai Indians in their first encounter since IPL 2020 final in UAE.

"I think, yes, as a wicketkeeper I keep on reading the game and it helps me a lot. With seniors around and Ricky Ponting in our management, I think my captaincy is going great," Pant said in the post-match press conference. When asked about his match-up against Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Pant said players do not focus much on match-ups and try to play according to the scenarios. The Delhi skipper further added that he was trying to play his shots because his team was chasing. Pant was dismissed Bumrah in the 17th over of the game for just 7 runs.

When asked about Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first in the game, Pant said he would have done the same had he won the toss against Mumbai Indians. "We were thinking to bat first also, so I don't think Rohit's decision to bat first was a bad one," Pant said while speaking to reporters virtually. Delhi Capitals won the match by 6 wickets with 5 balls to spare as they ow sit comfortably in the second position on the points table, just below Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Delhi vs Mumbai

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma opened the batting with Quinton de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman got out early as he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the third over for just 2 runs. Sharma stayed on the pitch and smashed an amazing 44 off 30 balls before he was dismissed by Amit Mishra. Suryakumar Yadav scored 24 off 15, while Ishan Kishan scored 26 off 28 balls before they were sent back to the pavilion. Mumbai's middle-order batsmen Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard failed to get going as they lost their wickets early to Amit Mishra. Mumbai finished the inning at a low score of 137 for 9.

Delhi suffered an early blow as well after their opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Jayant Yadav for just 7 runs in the second over of the second inning. However, Shikhar Dhawan remained on the crease and made sure to score some runs before getting out. Dhawan scored 45 off 42 and also retained the Orange Cap in the process. Dhawan was dismissed by spinner Rahul Chahar. Australian batsman Steve Smith also made some contributions with the bat as he scored 33 off 29 balls before being dismissed lbw by Kieron Pollard. Shimron Hetmyer finished the game for Delhi alongside Lalit Yadav, who scored an important 22 off 25 balls. Hetmyer levelled the score with a boundary and needed just 1 run to win before Pollard bowled a no-ball to end the game.

(Image Credit: IPL)

