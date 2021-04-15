IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Gears Up For 'war' Against RR; Sweats It Out In Latest Video

After registering a thundering victory against Chennai Super Kings in his first debut match as the Captain of Delhi Capitals, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is all geared up to take on Rajasthan Royals in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on Thursday. Sharing a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of his preparations ahead of the DC Vs RR match, Delhi Capitals' official Instagram page said that 'Captain was ready for the war.'

Rishabh Pant's debut IPL 2021 match as captain

Pant was handed captaincy late last month after Delhi's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained a serious shoulder injury during the first ODI game against England. In Pant's debut game as the IPL captain, against his mentor MS Dhoni's CSK, the 23-year-old comfortably chased down a whopping target of 189 runs.

Choosing to field first, Delhi's bowlers were quick to dismiss CSK openers in the powerplay to assert pressure on the team. Despite having a rocky start, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina steadied the innings for Chennai by forging a partnership of 50 runs. Raina held fort with Ambati Rayudu and then Ravindra Jadeja to score an amazing half-century with the team managing to push their limits from 137-6 to 188-7 owing to Sam Curraqn's amazing spell.

During DC's innings, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan forged a formidable partnership of 138 runs before Shaw was dismissed for 72 off 38 balls. Dhawan followed shortly and was dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 85 off 54. Skipper Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stonis held on in crucial middle-overs with Delhi managing to easily chase down the target with Pant finishing the match with a boundary and eight balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals currently stand second on the IPL 2021 points table. The team is locking horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.