IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant is Pat Cummins’ favourite player in world cricket for THIS reason

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who will be seen playing for Kolkata in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has said that Delhi captain Rishabh Pant is the player he enjoys watching the most in the world cricket right now. Cummins, who has played a lot of cricket with and against Pant in the last couple of years, was recently asked which cricketer he enjoys watching the most in world cricket right now, to which the quick replied, “Rishabh Pant”. Cummins and Pant have played together for Delhi during the 2017 season of IPL.

'He is brave & fearless'

Cummins was asked the question by another Australian fast bowler Joshua Lalor on a show called Morton Someday. Cummins told Lalor that he likes watching Pant bat because of his fearlessness, adding “He's always good to watch”. Cummins said that Pant plays a different game of cricket, different than everybody else. The fast bowler said that the way Pant takes the game on is “brave” and not everybody can do that on multiple occasions.

Pant was part of the Indian squad that made history in Australia earlier this year. India won their second Test series against Australia in Australia and it was Pant’s innings on the last day of the final Test match that breached the fortress of Gabba and gave the Men In Blue a historic away victory. Pant carried on the form against England in the four-match Test series in India and then in the limited-overs cricket, where he displayed an explosive form of cricket, a style that comes naturally to him.

Pant was recently named the captain of the Delhi side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while playing an ODI game against England. Pant will lead the side for the entirety of the season and will look to take Delhi across the finishing line for the first time in IPL history. Delhi finished second in the 2020 edition of the IPL after having lost the final to Mumbai. Pant had played an important knock in the final alongside captain Shreyas Iyer in a losing cause as no other batsmen from Delhi were able to fire on the day.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

