IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Says 'ultimate Goal Is To Win The Trophy' For Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has said that the ultimate goal for him and his teammates is to win the title this year. Pant, who joined his teammates on Saturday after completing his quarantine, said he would like the squad to focus on the process and do what they did in the first phase of IPL 2021. Pant also talked about adjusting to the hot conditions in the UAE after spending more than three months in England with the Test squad. Pant said while in quarantine, he was trying to sit on the balcony in order to get used to the conditions.

"Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but as I said before also, we are going to focus on the process and hopefully, we can do the same things again and again which we did in the first phase of the IPL and hopefully we can win this trophy this year," Pant spoke about Delhi Capitals' chances in IPL 2021.

"I am feeling very good especially after coming out of the quarantine, it's nice because you know nowadays, it's getting difficult to quarantine, but it's good to see new faces love to meet the teammates. In quarantine, I was just trying to sit outside on the balcony and all those things but coming for practice for the first day, yes, it's pretty hot out there. But yes, just getting used to the conditions. Hopefully, I can do it in two three days," Pant said after coming out of the quarantine.

📹 | After sweating it out on Day 1⃣ after quarantine, a positive @RishabhPant17 has made his intentions for the season pretty clear 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged #IPL2021 @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/PG2EdT79DW — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 18, 2021

Pant to retain DC captaincy

The Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that Pant will continue to lead the side in the second leg of IPL 2021 despite the return of Shreyas Iyer in the squad. Pant was named the captain of Delhi Capitals earlier this year after Iyer suffered a serious shoulder injury and was ruled out of the competition. It was expected that Iyer will be named the captain once he returns to the IPL, but Delhi Capitals have decided to go with Pant instead. Iyer has been instrumental in Delhi's rise in the past couple of years as it was under his captaincy that the side reached its maiden final in 2020.

However, Pant has also lead Delhi Capitals well as he helped the side acquire the number one position on the points table before the first leg was postponed. Delhi Capitals will play its first match in the second phase against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22. The second phase of IPL 2021 is slated to begin on September 19. The final is scheduled for October 15.

Image: PTI