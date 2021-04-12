IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Bowls Undercutter To Chris Gayle, Gets Warning From Umpire

Rajasthan Royals' young batting-all rounder Riyan Parag raised everyone's eyebrows when he was given the ball to bowl against Chris Gayle who was smacking everyone for sixes. However, Riyan Parag made everyone laugh in the commentary box when he bowled an under-cutter to Chris Gayle. Following the delivery, Riyan was warned by the umpire to not bowl an under-cutter. Ryan's undercutter was relatively low when compared to Kedar Jadhav. Riyan also dismissed dangerous Gayle when he was playing on 40 in the same over.

Following his undercutter, netizens on Twitter came with some hilarious reactions:

And we found a new kedar in riyan parag#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/pQeFHHsq70 — Mohit Singhaniaâ™»ï¸ (@doctor_chandler) April 12, 2021

Riyan Parag is a smart cricketer. pic.twitter.com/bQbaPBG7xZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021

Looked that Riyan Parag's bowling, see how he's bowling. Parag is a Smart Cricketer. pic.twitter.com/Tlbo5rZJWY — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 12, 2021

It is to be noted that in the clash against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin too bowled an undercutter.

Riyan Parag impressed everyone after his knock helped take the Rajasthan Royals to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium during IPL 2020. Riyan made RR's victory even more memorable as he celebrated this victory with the Bihu dance on the field. His dance video even went viral on social media.

Recently, in a question-answer session, Riyan named Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as his role model. "My role model has always been Virat Kohli. I admire him as a player of course, but even more as a human being. So, it’s Virat Kohli," said Riyan.

(Image Credits: @IPL/Twitter)