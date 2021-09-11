IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Bumrah & Suryakumar Yadav In 6-day Isolation On Arrival From UK

Mumbai Indians have flown in their skipper Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav from the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 11. The three players were part of India’s squad for their five-match Test series against England.

On Friday, the fifth Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester had to be postponed indefinitely due to COVID scares. The second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League is set to start on September 19 and Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play their first game against Chennai Super Kings on the very first day in Dubai.

The trio, along with their families, were flown to Abu Dhabi on Saturday on a private chartered flight. They will now have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine period. Bumrah, Yadav and Sharma have been crucial members of the Mumbai-based team over the past few seasons.

BCCI announces strict six-day quarantine for players coming in from the UK

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the players coming from the UK will have to serve a quarantine period of six days before joining their respective IPL team bubbles.

"The BCCI has informed us that every player coming in from the UK to UAE will have to undergo six days of quarantine before they can join the team bubbles. Obviously, the bubble-to-bubble transfer from the UK to UAE no longer stands keeping in mind the current scenario," a franchise official was quoted as saying to ANI.

Back on Wednesday, India’s second physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 after which Team India’s practice session was called off. Thereafter, a few of the senior Indian players showed apprehensions about the final Test taking place in an adverse situation.

Things turned awry when head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar contracted the coronavirus as well. For the Manchester Test, only batting coach Vikram Rathour was available with the Indian team.

The BCCI, as per reports, wasn’t happy when Shastri and members of the Indian team attended a book launch event two days prior to the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London.

Image: PTI