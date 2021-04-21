In IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma Hits Stunning One-handed Six Off Ashwin's Bowling | Watch

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma hit two outrageous shots off Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in last night's game. Sharma hit Ashwin for a boundary and a maximum with just one hand in the fourth over of the first inning. Sharma was batting with Suryakumar Yadav when Ashwin came in to bowl the fourth over. The Mumbai captain first hit the Chennai spinner for a boundary between deep square leg and long leg before hitting another ball for a maximum over deep extra cover. Sharma played both shots with just one hand but his sheer timing ensured that the ball went all the way to the boundary.

Sharma scored an amazing 30-ball 44 runs but his team failed to cross the finishing line as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in their first clash of the season as the two last met in the IPL 2020 final in UAE. Mumbai Indians had beaten Delhi Capitals in all four games that they played against each other in the previous edition of the tournament, including the final to win their record fifth trophy. Meanwhile, Sharma was fined Rs. 12 lakh after the match for maintaining a slow over-rate throughout the game against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians lost the game by 6 wickets with five balls to spare.

Mumbai vs Delhi

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma opened the batting with Quinton de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman got out early as he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the third over for just 2 runs. Sharma stayed on the pitch and smashed an amazing 44 off 30 balls before he was dismissed by Amit Mishra. Suryakumar Yadav scored 24 off 15, while Ishan Kishan scored 26 off 28 balls before they were sent back to the pavilion. Mumbai's middle-order batsmen Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard failed to get going as they lost their wickets early to Amit Mishra. Mumbai finished the inning at a low score of 137 for 9.

Delhi suffered an early blow as well after their opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Jayant Yadav for just 7 runs in the second over of the second inning. However, Shikhar Dhawan remained on the crease and made sure to score some runs before getting out. Dhawan scored 45 off 42 and also retained the Orange Cap in the process. Dhawan was dismissed by spinner Rahul Chahar. Australian batsman Steve Smith also made some contributions with the bat as he scored 33 off 29 balls before being dismissed lbw by Kieron Pollard. Shimron Hetmyer finished the game for Delhi alongside Lalit Yadav, who scored an important 22 off 25 balls. Hetmyer levelled the score with a boundary and needed just 1 run to win before Pollard bowled a no-ball to end the game.

(Image Credit: IPL)

