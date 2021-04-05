IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma takes ‘TikTok’ jibe at David Warner, Hyderabad captain responds

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be seen leading his champion side in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), got involved in a funny banter with his Hyderabad counterpart David Warner. The Australian batting powerhouse recently landed in India for the IPL 2021 season and soon after he took to social media to ask his fans for tips on how to spend time in quarantine. Sharma, who is known for his amazing sense of humour, commented on the post saying "Must be missing tik tok".

David Warner was quick to respond, saying he "may have to do a duet dance" with Rohit Sharma on Instagram reels. Both Sharma and Warner are in Chennai with their respective teams, training ahead of the IPL season that is scheduled to start from April 9. The five-time IPL-winning captain was referring to Warner's popularity on TikTok while sarcastically pointing out the ban on the Chinese social media platform in India. The Australian star had a huge Indian fan base on TikTok before its ban in India.

IPL 2021

Both Sharma and Warner will take charge of their respective sides in the upcoming edition of the IPL. While the Indian opener will look to defend Mumbai’s title for the third time, his Australian peer will try to win a second title for Hyderabad. Mumbai won the IPL in 2020 while Hyderabad finished third after a shaky start at the beginning of the tournament. Both teams have set up their camps in Chennai, where they will play the first phase of IPL 2021 before moving to another venue.

David Warner is arguably the best batsman in the history of the marquee tournament. He has won the Orange Cap thrice for being the leading run-scorer in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions where he had amassed 562, 641 and 692 runs respectively). The southpaw has also made a tremendous impact as the captain of the franchise. Under his leadership, SRH has succeeded in making it to the playoffs since the 2016 edition on a regular basis. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's records speak for themselves as the right-handed batsman has helped his team win a record five titles and will eye a hat-trick this year.

(Image Credit: PTI)

