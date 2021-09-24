Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Score 156/6 Against Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Friday.

IPL 2021

Sent into bat, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket.

Kohli fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo after six boundaries and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and three maximums before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur, as RCB stuttered after a fine start.

For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 156/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Dwayne Bravo 3/24). 

