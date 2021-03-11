IPL 2021: RR Expect 40% Rise In Sponsorship Revenues Despite No Home Games

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is on course to launch on April 9. All matches will be played at neutral venues in order to avoid home advantage for all teams. The decision was made after the home grounds of Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad were omitted by the BCCI from their IPL 2021 venues. Even though Rajasthan’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will not be hosting a single game this season, the franchise is expecting to see a significant rise in their sponsorship revenues.

RR team 2021: Franchise targeting increase in sponsorship revenues

According to a report by InsideSport, the Rajasthan Royals franchise is targeting a 40 per cent increase in their sponsorship revenues this season. As of now, they are building associations with big brands like Jio, Colgate and Red Bull. They have already signed a two-year deal with Studds Accessories Ltd for their associate sponsorship.

As per the aforementioned reports, the brand's logo will feature on the jerseys of Rajasthan Royals players this season. Their merchandise is also expected to go on sale for fans of the franchise.

RR team 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes among Rajasthan Royals retained players

On January 20, the Rajasthan Royals franchise revealed the list of all their retentions and released players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. They retained 17 cricketers, including England’s 2019 World Cup-winning trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. They also released their veteran campaigner Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their captain for the IPL 2021 season.

On February 18, i.e. at the auction, the franchise made eight new additions into their squad. They purchased South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who ended up becoming the costliest buy in the history of IPL auction. Here is a look at all the new Rajasthan Royals players, as purchased at the auction.

IPL schedule for 2021 season

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

Image source: IPLT20.COM