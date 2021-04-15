Last Updated:

IPL 2021, RR Vs DC Match Highlights: Miller-Morris Shine As RR Defeats DC By 3 Wickets

It is time for another crackerjack contest as the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are all set to face the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15.

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
@BCCI/Twitter
23:23 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Chis Morris's clean hitting wows Harsha Bhogle

 

23:23 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Netizens hail Chris Morris for his cameo at the end

 

23:17 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Chris Morris does it for Royals, RR defeats DC by 3 wickets

In the last over thriller, Chris Morris cameo helped Rajasthan to defeat Delhi by 3 wickets. Tom Curran was bowling the final over and 12 required in it. RR 150/7 (19.4)

 

23:11 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Chris Morris turning the game for Royals bags 15 runs in Rabada's over

RR 136/7 (19)

 

23:04 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Harsha Bhogle impressed with the quality of bowling

 

23:01 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant's advice to Avesh Khan turns to gold for him

After David Miller's back-to-back sixes, Pant went to Avesh Khan and advised him and the very next ball Miller was dismissed. RR 115/7 (17.1)

 

22:57 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Netizens hail David Warner for his explosive inning

 

pointer
RR vs DC: Avesh Khan dismisses David Miller after getting hit 2 back-to-back sixes

Avesh Khan dismissed dangerous-looking David Miller on 62. Miller had smashed Avesh Khan for two back-to-back sixes. RR RR 105/7 (16)

 

 

 

22:48 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: David Miller brings up his 10th half-century

 

pointer
RR vs DC: Kagiso Rabada gets breakthrough, dismisses Tewatia on 19

It's all onto South African David Miller as Rabada dismissed Tewatia on 19 and broke the partnership before it reached 50. RR 91/6 (15.1)

22:40 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Rahul Tewatia hammers Tom Curran bags 12 runs in his over

RR 86/5 (14.1)

22:34 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: David Miller smashes Stoinis three back-to-back boundaries

David Miller has started showing his class in a high-pressure game, as he smashes Stoinis for back-to-back 3 fours and raked up 15 runs in his over. RR 74/5 (13.1)

 

22:30 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Tom Curran bowls economical 12 th over

 

pointer
RR vs DC: David Miller's back-to-back two boundaries to Avesh Khan

David Miller is looking to counter-attack as the Royals lose half of their side. He smashed Avesh Khan back to back two boundaries. RR 56/5 (11)

  

 

22:23 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Avesh Khan outfoxes Riyam Parag on the knuckleball

Avesh Khan outfoxes Riyam Parag on a slower delivery and bagged his second wicket of the match. RR 42/5 (9.2)

 

22:12 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Avesh Khan bags his first of the night, dismisses Dube at 2

RR 41/4 (9)

22:12 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: 'That's one minute of you umpire', says Pant

Rishabh Pant's voice taking a hilarious dig at the umpire made commentators in splits. Pant said, 'That's one minute of you umipre' when umpires were taking time in Ashwin's first over. Rishabh Pant said this over the slow-over rate. 

 

22:12 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Miller-Dube looks to solidify Royals'inning

With the end of the powerplay, David Miller and Shivam Dube look to stitch a partnership to remain alive in the chase. RR 26/3 (6.2)

 

 

21:59 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Harsha Bhogle finds Unadkat's assessment of the pitch interesting

 

21:54 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Rabada dismisses in-form Sanju Samson

Kagiso Rabada marked his presence in the IPL 2021 as he got his first wicket and dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson. RR 18/3 (4)

 

21:48 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Chris Woakes brilliant comeback, dismisses Jos Buttler

After getting two back-to-back boundaries, Chris Woakes dismissed both Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler in a single over. RR 17/2 (3.2)

  

 

21:48 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Chris Woakes bags his first wicket dismisses Manan Vohra

After getting hit for back-to-back two boundaries, Chris Woakes dismissed Royals'opener Manan Vohra on 9. RR 13/1 (2.4)

  

21:41 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Netizens angry over DC for not including Shimron Hetmayer

 

21:36 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Chris Woakes bowls tight first over

Chris Woakes started the bowling for Delhi Capitals and showcased his ability to swing the ball both ways. RR 3/0 (1)

 

21:19 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Unadkat's fiery spell restricts Delhi to 147

The first inning of Delhi has concluded, however, Unadkat's fiery spell has restricted the DC to 147 at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Unadkat Spell: 4 overs 15 runs 3 wickets

DC: 147/8 (20)

 

21:19 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: David Miller runs-out good-looking Ashwin

DC 139/8 (19.3)

21:19 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Watch Riyan Parag's Bihu dance on Pant's wicket

 

21:11 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Ashwin opens his account with a brilliant upper-cut on Mustafizur

DC 135/7 (18.5)

21:11 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Mustafizur dismisses Tom Curran on his slower ball

DC 128/7 (18.2)

20:51 IST, April 15th 2021
RR vs DC: Debutant Lalit Yadav dismissed, Chris Morris bags his first wicket

It took an amazing running catch of Rahul Tewatia to dismiss the debutant Lalit Yadav. DC 103/6 (15.1)

  

