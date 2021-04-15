IPL 2021, RR Vs DC Match Highlights: Miller-Morris Shine As RR Defeats DC By 3 Wickets

Quick links:
Wow, Chris Morris. Such clean hitting.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2021
Game set for Rajasthan Royals. What a victory for them. The most expensive buy of IPL just showed why he deserves that much money. David Miller and Chris Morris were the only two batsmen who scored more than 15 in the innings for Royals. Outstanding performance by both.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2021
Ian Bishop: "The redemption of Chris Morris".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021
From Zero to Hero of #RR.
Chris Morris is showing his value.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2021
In the last over thriller, Chris Morris cameo helped Rajasthan to defeat Delhi by 3 wickets. Tom Curran was bowling the final over and 12 required in it. RR 150/7 (19.4)
He has done it! What a finish!@Tipo_Morris 36* (18) takes @rajasthanroyals home. They win by 3 wickets and with 2 balls to spare!https://t.co/8aM0TZxgVq #RRvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/KzhoeOFzP2— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
Match 7. 18.5: K Rabada to C Morris, 6 runs, 135/7 https://t.co/8aM0TZOSk0 #RRvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
C'MON MORRISSSSSS!!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
That six tho..😍🚀 #HallaBol | #RRvDC | #IPL2021
RR 136/7 (19)
What a strange cricket match. Pace off the ball taking wickets in the first innings, pace on it in the second! We've seen quality bowling today.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2021
After David Miller's back-to-back sixes, Pant went to Avesh Khan and advised him and the very next ball Miller was dismissed. RR 115/7 (17.1)
Safe to say that Captain Pant's advice to Avesh worked pretty well 💙😉#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
A fighting knock from David Miller comes to an end, he scored brilliant 62 in 43 balls. Just when he started going, Avesh Khan picks him up.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2021
Well played Miller, 62 runs from just 43 balls - end of a one-man show when #RR is just 104 for 7 from 15.5 overs.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021
Good education for Avesh. Bowling to an experienced campaigner. And he gets him.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 15, 2021
Miller played perhaps the best innings of this game but a lone battle.
Avesh Khan dismissed dangerous-looking David Miller on 62. Miller had smashed Avesh Khan for two back-to-back sixes. RR RR 105/7 (16)
🔝 effort by Miller 👏 #HallaBol | #RRvDC | #IPL2021— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
3️⃣ wickets against his name ✅— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
The crucial wicket of Miller ✅
Avesh Khan is having a ball 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/nagUS7eI2i
FIFTY!@DavidMillerSA12 brings up his 10th #VIVOIPL 5️⃣0️⃣ and is keeping @rajasthanroyals in the hunt. https://t.co/8aM0TZxgVq #RRvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/JSfL4Z5egi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
It's all onto South African David Miller as Rabada dismissed Tewatia on 19 and broke the partnership before it reached 50. RR 91/6 (15.1)
Tewatia 🤞— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
Match 7. 13.6: T Curran to R Tewatia, 4 runs, 85/5 https://t.co/8aM0TZOSk0 #RRvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
RR 86/5 (14.1)
David Miller has started showing his class in a high-pressure game, as he smashes Stoinis for back-to-back 3 fours and raked up 15 runs in his over. RR 74/5 (13.1)
4⃣4⃣4⃣— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
LET'S GO!!!
The 12th over 👉 2 runs 🤯— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
RR - 58/5 (12)#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/VcM05hxX8A
David Miller is looking to counter-attack as the Royals lose half of their side. He smashed Avesh Khan back to back two boundaries. RR 56/5 (11)
Match 7. 9.5: A Khan to D Miller, 4 runs, 51/5 https://t.co/8aM0TZOSk0 #RRvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
Let's cheer every run, let's cheer every four.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
We won't give up! 👊 #HallaBol | #RRvDC | #IPL2021
Avesh Khan outfoxes Riyam Parag on a slower delivery and bagged his second wicket of the match. RR 42/5 (9.2)
The Indore express is not all about his pace 😉— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
RR - 42/5 (9.2)#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
When it come to catches and celebrations, Gabbar is simply... #YehHaiNayiDilli #RRvDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/A1pyYlqxTX— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
RR 41/4 (9)
Rishabh Pant's voice taking a hilarious dig at the umpire made commentators in splits. Pant said, 'That's one minute of you umipre' when umpires were taking time in Ashwin's first over. Rishabh Pant said this over the slow-over rate.
With the end of the powerplay, David Miller and Shivam Dube look to stitch a partnership to remain alive in the chase. RR 26/3 (6.2)
Done with the powerplay, safe to say this one has gone our way 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
RR - 26/3 (6)#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
Very interesting that Unadkat said that this is still the usual Wankhede wicket. That taking pace off was just part of the plan and not dictated by the pitch— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2021
Kagiso Rabada marked his presence in the IPL 2021 as he got his first wicket and dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson. RR 18/3 (4)
Kagiso Rabada, Right Arm Over, Wicket in the first over 🥺💙#RockyAurVicky #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/epvXCMzsMf— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
After getting two back-to-back boundaries, Chris Woakes dismissed both Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler in a single over. RR 17/2 (3.2)
Woakes to Buttler 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
An all-English battle out there right now 👀#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
On a roll!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
Woakes sends both the openers back to the dugout and from the other end, Rabada takes his first wicket in #IPL2021 #RR have lost Buttler, Vohra and Samson in the first 4 overs.https://t.co/8aM0TZxgVq #RRvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/dnZ21V6OJ2
After getting hit for back-to-back two boundaries, Chris Woakes dismissed Royals'opener Manan Vohra on 9. RR 13/1 (2.4)
Rabada straight away into the action as he safely pouches a skier and Woakes has his first wicket 🙌— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
Manan Vohra is out for 9.#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
#DelhiCapitals has treated Shimron Hetmyer so badly.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021
Just imagine if it was Steve Smith in place of Rahane and Hetmyer in place of T curran. Thank You @DelhiCapitals, what a wonderful Team Selection.— {Force-jeevi}™ RP17 | @RwSanatani stan (@ElegantPatriot) April 15, 2021
This is Hetmyer in Q2 last year. Unfair on a player if you do this to him after that. pic.twitter.com/TARXuoUOyU— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 15, 2021
Chris Woakes started the bowling for Delhi Capitals and showcased his ability to swing the ball both ways. RR 3/0 (1)
Woakesy with the new ball, swinging it as usual 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
Up against his English team-mate 👊
RR - 1/0 (0.3)#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
The first inning of Delhi has concluded, however, Unadkat's fiery spell has restricted the DC to 147 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Unadkat Spell: 4 overs 15 runs 3 wickets
DC: 147/8 (20)
TARGET - 1⃣4⃣8⃣ #HallaBol | #RRvDC | #IPL2021— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
Ashwin is run-out on the last ball of the 19th over.— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
DC - 136/8 (19)#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
DC 139/8 (19.3)
The mood in @rajasthanroyals camp is being perfectly depicted by @ParagRiyan on the field. The delightful Bihu dance returns. 🕺https://t.co/SClUCyj1Xs #RRvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/XFkG8Xkx6z— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
Trust Ashwin to come up with a clever four over Third Man first ball 🔥#RRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021
DC 135/7 (18.5)
Cutter-Master 🙏 #HallaBol | #RRvDC | #IPL2021— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
DC 128/7 (18.2)
It took an amazing running catch of Rahul Tewatia to dismiss the debutant Lalit Yadav. DC 103/6 (15.1)
😍😍TEWOWTIAAA 😍😍— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021
WHAT A CATCH!