IPL 2021 RR Vs KKR: Shubman Gill Survives Deadly Catch, Gets Run Out Instead | Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill raised expectations of KKR fans only to drop them quickly after he ended his knock at 11 runs in the powerplay overs against Rajasthan Royals. The young batsman had received a big lifeline after he tried to shoot it big in the 4th over and was saved when RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped his catch at sweeper cover. However, his glory was short-lived since he managed to get run out with Joss Buttler directly snapping his wicket and ending his knock at 11 off 19 balls in the subsequent over.

Rajasthan Royals are currently facing KKR in a much-anticipated clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ever since RR's return to IPL in 2018, KKR has dominated the fixtures against them, winning six of the seven matches between the two teams. RR in their last match were crushed down by RCB by 10 wickets and KKR were also defeated by the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. With a solitary win in the four league games for each team, this fixture is crucial for both KKR and RR. As per the latest score, KKR is 61/4 after 10.4 overs. Rajasthan is chasing.