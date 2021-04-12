Last Updated:

IPL 2021, RR Vs PBKS Match Highlights: Samson's Ton Goes In Vain, PBKS Win By 10 Run

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score Online: Newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson will to take on KL Rahul in the fourth game of IPL 2021 as Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

23:45 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson's century goes in vain, Punjab beat RR by 10 runs

In a nail-biting thriller, Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in a high-scoring match. Rajasthan needed 5 runs on the last ball however, he was dismissed on the last ball by Arshdeep Singh.   RR 217/7 (20)

 

23:38 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Harsha Bhogle musical praise to captain Sanju Samson

 

23:35 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Yuvraj Singh hails Sanju Samson for his record breaking ton

Sanju Samson is playing the inning of his life, as he brought his third century of IPL and first of IPL 2021. RR 209/6 (19.1)

  

23:27 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson becomes first man to score century on captainship debut in IPL

Chasing a stiff target of 222 runs, skipper Sanju Samson hit the first century of IPL 2021. RR 201/5 (18)

  

 

23:21 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Mohammed Shami provides breakthrough, Riyan Parag dismissed

Mohammed Shami ended Riyan Parag's cameo of 25 runs and broke the 50 runs partnership. RR 186/5 (17.1)

  

 

23:14 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Netizens hail Riyan Parag after he pulls out MS Dhoni's helicopter shot

 

pointer
23:14 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Riyan Parag-Sanju Samson stitch explosive 50 runs partnership

It's raining sixes at the Wankhded as skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have stitched an explosive 50 runs partnership. RR 174/4 (16)

   

23:14 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Riyan Parag plays the helicopter shot, hits massive six off Shami

Riyan Parag is giving much-needed support to captain Sanju Samson as he pulled out a helicopter shot of Mohammed Shami. RR 161/4 (15.2)

  

22:57 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Arshdeep Singh bags his second wicket, dismisses Shivam Dube on 23

Arshdeep Singh broke the dangerous-looking 50 runs partnership between Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson. RR 132/4 (13.2)

 

22:52 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson's fifty impresses netizens

 

22:48 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Irfan Pathan hails captain Sanju Samson on his fifty

India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Sanju Samson for scoring fifty under pressure. RR 114/3 (11.3)

 

22:43 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson brings his half-century on his captainship debut

 

22:41 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Samson-Dube looks to solidify Rajasthan's inning

With Stokes, Vohra, and Buttler back to the pavilion, all eyes on skipper Sanju Samson. RR 102/3 (10.2)

 

 

22:27 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Jhye Richardson bags his first wicket of IPL, Buttler departs on 25

In a shocker, PBKS's new recruit Jhye Richardson clean bowled dangerous-looking Jos Buttler on 25. RR 70/3 (7.3)

 

22:21 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Harsha Bhogle questions Royals' batting order for sending Buttler on 4

After shaky start from Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are keeping the game alive. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle has questioned RR's management. RR 67/2 (6.5)

  

 

22:17 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Arshdeep Singh's 'Punjabi' celebration elates Jonty Rhodes

 

22:13 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Buttler goes berserk, back to back four boundaries on Riley Meredith

Jos Buttler welcomed Punjab's new recruit, Meredith, as he smacked him back-to-back four boundaries. RR 54/2 (5.4)

 

22:08 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: KL Rahul drops a sitter, Samson survives

It was almost a memorable start for Arshdeep Singh after dismissing Vohra. However, KL Rahl dropped a straight catch of Sanju Samson. RR 46/2 (4.4)

  

22:04 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Arshdeep Singh spectacular reflex catch dismisses Manan Vohra

Rajasthan Royals has got off to a shaky start as both the openers are back into the pavilion inside 6 overs. RR 26/2 (3.5)

  

22:04 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Netizens impressed with Tewatia on his spectacular catch to dismiss KL Rahul

 

21:56 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Irfan Pathan hails Deepak Hooda for his fiery fifty

 

21:51 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Ben Stokes departs in first over on duck

Mohammed Shami bowled his perfect first over as he dismissed in-form Ben Stokes on 0. RR 4/1 (1)

 

21:30 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: KL Rahul misses out his century, debutant Sakariya gets big wicket

KL Rahul missed out on his century as he was dismissed by debutant Chetan Sakariya on 91 runs. Sakariya bowled an excellent last over by giving only 5 runs. PBKS 221/6 (20)

 

 

21:30 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: KL Rahul amasses 2000 runs for Punjab in IPL

 

21:19 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Chetan Sakariya pulls off a stunning catch, Pooran departs on 0

On the course of a big total, Morris took two big wickets of Hooda and Pooran. Debutant Chetan Sakariya pulled a stunning catch to dismiss Pooran. PBKS 203/4 (18.3)

 

 

21:13 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Morris breaks fiery 100 runs partnership, Hooda's cameo ends

 

21:09 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: KL Rahul-Deepak Hooda stitch fiery 100 runs partnership

KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stitched 100 runs partnership in just 45 balls. PBKS 194/2 (17.2)

 

 

21:04 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Netizens go crazy as Hooda goes Berserk in Wankhede

 

21:01 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Deepak Hooda goes berserk in Wankhede, gets his half-century in 20 balls

Deepak Hooda is playing the inning of his life as he has already smacked 6 sixes. PBKS 172/2 (16)

  

 

20:46 IST, April 12th 2021
PBKS vs RR: Deepak Hooda creates havoc at Wankhede, 50 runs partnership in no time

Deepak Hooda is creating havoc in the Wankhede as KL Rahul and him stitched an explosive 50 runs partnership. PBKS 150/2 (14)

 

 

