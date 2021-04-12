IPL 2021, RR Vs PBKS Match Highlights: Samson's Ton Goes In Vain, PBKS Win By 10 Run

Quick links:
In a nail-biting thriller, Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in a high-scoring match. Rajasthan needed 5 runs on the last ball however, he was dismissed on the last ball by Arshdeep Singh. RR 217/7 (20)
🆕look, 🆕avatar, same spirit ➡️ Punjab and last-ball thrillers 😅#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
When @IamSanjuSamson scores 25 it is a melody. This century is a symphony. An absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021
A little reminder. #PunjabKings made 223 last year and lost to #RajasthanRoyals— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021
Sanju Samson is playing the inning of his life, as he brought his third century of IPL and first of IPL 2021. RR 209/6 (19.1)
Samson !!! Beautiful to watch !!take them home boy @IamSanjuSamson super ton ! #IPL2021 #RRvsKXIP— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2021
Chasing a stiff target of 222 runs, skipper Sanju Samson hit the first century of IPL 2021. RR 201/5 (18)
.@IamSanjuSamson with the first 💯 of #VIVOIPL 2021 season.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Well played, Sanju 👌👌
Live - https://t.co/PhX8Fz0Uoz #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/9GaDeONePf
Mohammed Shami ended Riyan Parag's cameo of 25 runs and broke the 50 runs partnership. RR 186/5 (17.1)
WICKET!@MdShami11 with the breakthrough. Riyan Parag tries the hook, but gets a top edge, and Rahul makes no mistakes.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Riyan Parag departs for 25.
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/QvbLxgg5bc
This is how "Riyan Parag" feeling 👇inside him after Hitting Some Clean-Hits .#IPL2021 #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kVJ5OqeyfG— Vinay Kalra (@vinaykalra3) April 12, 2021
What was that, holy shiz! Parag. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 12, 2021
That shot from Parag off Shami for a six, made my day. What a shot 👏🏻 @ParagRiyan #DoddaMathu #IPL2021 #Rr— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 12, 2021
It's raining sixes at the Wankhded as skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have stitched an explosive 50 runs partnership. RR 174/4 (16)
It's raining sixes here at the Wankhede as @IamSanjuSamson & @ParagRiyan bring up a brilliant 50-run partnership.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TRvQFNeIT0
Riyan Parag is giving much-needed support to captain Sanju Samson as he pulled out a helicopter shot of Mohammed Shami. RR 161/4 (15.2)
+ THAT 6⃣ 🔥 https://t.co/VjsHXkSOwu— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2021
Arshdeep Singh broke the dangerous-looking 50 runs partnership between Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson. RR 132/4 (13.2)
Arshdeep picks up his second! 💪💪— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
Hooda can do no wrong today as he holds on to a 🤩 catch at long-off 😎#RR - 123/4 (12.4)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
That's a fine 50-run partnership between @IamSanjuSamson & Shivam Dube.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/f4zxB4oliC
Fifty by captain Sanju Samson, he's playing beautifully tonight. Should continue in his merry way.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021
Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant , young guns , wicketkeeper batsmen leading their teams in the #IPL2021 is one of the rarest sight in world cricket and they are not showing the pressure...anyway on their faces// #CSKvDC #PBKSvsRR— Harshh Vardhan🌏 (@harshashares) April 12, 2021
Sanju Samson in the first game: I'm inevitable#RRvsPBKS— Manya (@CSKian716) April 12, 2021
India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Sanju Samson for scoring fifty under pressure. RR 114/3 (11.3)
Captaincy pressure? What’s that? Well played @IamSanjuSamson— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021
A wonderful half-century for @IamSanjuSamson 🙌🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
His 14th #VIVOIPL
Live - https://t.co/WNSqxT6ygL #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/gMNmWxgyna
With Stokes, Vohra, and Buttler back to the pavilion, all eyes on skipper Sanju Samson. RR 102/3 (10.2)
At the halfway mark @rajasthanroyals are 95/3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Q2sDXJXx0e
In a shocker, PBKS's new recruit Jhye Richardson clean bowled dangerous-looking Jos Buttler on 25. RR 70/3 (7.3)
Bowled!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Jhye Richardson with his first wicket as Buttler is bowled for 25.
Live - https://t.co/WNSqxT6ygL #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/uUktD5zZl4
After shaky start from Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are keeping the game alive. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle has questioned RR's management. RR 67/2 (6.5)
Must confess I don't get the @rajasthanroyals batting order. Buttler is among the best in the world at the top. And Stokes can be a dangerous finisher!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021
Celebrate a wicket, the @arshdeepsinghh way 🕺🕺— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/w4VFEfgT51
Jos Buttler welcomed Punjab's new recruit, Meredith, as he smacked him back-to-back four boundaries. RR 54/2 (5.4)
4 IN A ROW!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2021
Missed the scoop shot? 😋#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/tHd1n3rK9p
It was almost a memorable start for Arshdeep Singh after dismissing Vohra. However, KL Rahl dropped a straight catch of Sanju Samson. RR 46/2 (4.4)
Oyeeee yaaar 😔— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
Arshdeep induces an edge but it doesn't stick. Sanju survives a scare ☹️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
Rajasthan Royals has got off to a shaky start as both the openers are back into the pavilion inside 6 overs. RR 26/2 (3.5)
Arshdeep Singh that was ＷＯＷHRA 😯🤩— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
He strikes on the second ball 😎#RR - 25/2 (3.2)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
What a catch from Rahul Tewatia, KL Rahul's terrific Innings ends at 91. He missed out on a really well deserved century. pic.twitter.com/NcIjju8yVr— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021
Lord Tewatia had to step in to stop KL Rahul.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 12, 2021
Rahul Tewatia you beauty. WHAT A CATCH taken by Rahul Tewatia. pic.twitter.com/Kqq3mo7TL2— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 12, 2021
If you want to learn to never back down then read the story of Deepak Hooda’s past few months and watch him bat tonight. Well played buddy! #Fighter #mentallystrong— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021
Deepak Hooda batting no 4 is a perfect position for him and the Punjab https://t.co/CpfHwdrOPY they have fire power in Pooran and Shahrukh at the back end. #PunjabKings— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021
Mohammed Shami bowled his perfect first over as he dismissed in-form Ben Stokes on 0. RR 4/1 (1)
In the air... goneeeee! 🕺🕺— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
Shami bhai strikes as he removes Ben ST0⃣KES 💪#RR - 0/1 (0.3)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
KL Rahul missed out on his century as he was dismissed by debutant Chetan Sakariya on 91 runs. Sakariya bowled an excellent last over by giving only 5 runs. PBKS 221/6 (20)
.@klrahul11's fantastic knock comes to an end on 91.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/bkXP6vVdBt
2000 and counting in #PBKS colours@klrahul11 breaches the 2K-run mark 🙌🙌#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/PPCoBDxyWN— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
On the course of a big total, Morris took two big wickets of Hooda and Pooran. Debutant Chetan Sakariya pulled a stunning catch to dismiss Pooran. PBKS 203/4 (18.3)
Oyeeee Nicky P 🤦♂️— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
Chetan Sakariya pulls off a stunning catch at short fine leg 👏#PBKS - 201/4 (18)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
Hooda departs after a quick-fire innings of 64 off 28 deliveries 👌👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Live - https://t.co/WNSqxSOXpd #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7trTNPbPYV
KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stitched 100 runs partnership in just 45 balls. PBKS 194/2 (17.2)
All ＫＬＡＳＳ! 🤩— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
Rahul gets down and across and laps Morris elegantly over fine leg for a six 🔥#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
What a knock from Deepak Hooda, statement made, fifty from just 20 balls, this was six hitting exhibition from Hooda. #IPL2021— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021
Raining 6s in wankhede... 🔥— Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) April 12, 2021
Fastest 50 of #IPL2021 !
6 6s half century 😯
Oh Maaaan, boundaries storm on🤏
5️⃣0️⃣ off just 2️⃣0️⃣ balls for Deepak Hooda 💥#PBKSvsRR #IPL pic.twitter.com/cyIM0vc5bV
Deepak Hooda becomes the first uncapped players to smash half century in less than 23 balls twice in IPL history.— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 12, 2021
Deepak Hooda is playing the inning of his life as he has already smacked 6 sixes. PBKS 172/2 (16)
Take a bow, Deepak Hooda.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
A FIFTY off just 20 deliveries 👏👏
Live - https://t.co/WNSqxT6ygL #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/PgeEzncFz6
Deepak Hooda is creating havoc in the Wankhede as KL Rahul and him stitched an explosive 50 runs partnership. PBKS 150/2 (14)
Deepak Hooda has been at it from the word go 💥💥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
And that's a 50-run partnership between @klrahul11 & Deepak Hooda.
Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/LlODVY2qZN