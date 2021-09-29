IPL 2021, RR Vs RCB: Mustafizur Rahman's Outstanding Leaping Effort Saves SIX For Side

Rajasthan Royals left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman showed an outstanding display of fielding effort to save a six for his side against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the ninth over of the second innings, Royals seamer Kartik Tyagi bowled a well-directed bumper to Maxwell who attempted a pull shot. He got a top edge to that and the ball flew in the fine leg region. It was sailing over the ropes until Mustafizur Rahman pulled off an outstanding save.

Right on the edge of the boundary line, Mustafizur leapt in the air and stuck his left hand to get a hand to the ball and managed to flick it inside the boundary. He lost his balance and fell outside the boundary but he had flicked the ball inside the ropes. His acrobatic effort saved five runs for his side. It was a sensational effort from the seamer as he received praise from everyone present on the ground.

IPL 2021: RCB beat RR comprehensively

Mustafizur Rahman was the only positive for the Rajasthan Royals in the game as they were beaten comprehensively by Royal Challengers Bangalore. After restricting Royals to 149 in their 20 overs, the Bangalore-based franchise chased down the total with 17 balls to spare, thanks to a half-century from Glenn Maxwell. The win helped them grab two points and have 14 points to their name and are inching closer to sealing the playoffs spot.

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI