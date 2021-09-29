IPL 2021, RR Vs RCB Playing 11: Kyle Jamieson Not Picked, George Garton To Make Debut

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the hope of claiming two points and moving one step closer to finishing in the top four for the playoff spots. The RR vs RCB match is scheduled to commence live at 7.30 pm IST on September 29.

At the toss, both RR and RCB revealed their team selections. The big shocker coming in from the Virat Kohli led side was that George Garton will make his debut instead of veteran Kyle Jamieson. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi will return to playing 11 for RR instead of Jaydev Unadkat.

RR vs RCB playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Match 43. Rajasthan Royals XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, M Lomror, L Livingstone, R Parag, R Tewatia, C Morris, K Tyagi, C Sakariya, M Rahman https://t.co/nORWT9iLHL #RRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match 43. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, D Padikkal, KS Bharat, G Maxwell, AB de Villiers, S Ahmed, D Christian, G Garton, H Patel, M Siraj, Y Chahal https://t.co/nORWT9iLHL #RRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2021

RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli discusses pitch and team changes

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli chose to have a bowl first. While explaining his decision at the toss, Kohli said, "Feel like the pitch remained good in the last game. If you get off a decent start, you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit, we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions — it's a new pitch. We asked for the guys to be brave in crunch moments, and they showed that in the last game. I feel like I'm hitting the ball the best I have in a while. Just one change: Garton makes his IPL debut in place of Jamieson."

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson reveals RR has had a difficult tournament

While speaking at the toss, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson admitted that his side have had a difficult IPL 2021, but insisted that they will give it their all for the 'supporters back home.' "Had a long chat yesterday. Revisited the purpose of playing the game. Lots of supporters back home," said Samson.

(Image: IPL/BCCI)