IPL 2021: RR's Morris Responds To Gavaskar's 'followers' Remark, Calls It His Opinion

South Africa's all-rounder Chris Morris responded to former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar's savage remark on Rajasthan Royal's (RR's) string of poor performances. Gavaskar had slammed RR's dismal performances, stating that they only cared about increasing their social media followers across all platforms.

The former India batsman was particularly disappointed after the Sanju Samson led side lost their previous two encounters. In both matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), there were few players other than Samson who played cameos when it came to the batting innings, but for the most part, rarely anyone performed. The RR skipper scored 70 runs against DC before scoring 82 runs against SRH.

IPL 2021: Chris Morris responds to Sunil Gavaskar's dig

While reverting to Sunil Gavaskar's remarks at a Rajasthan Royals press conference, Chris Morris gave a short reply and said that he is not concerned about the Indian legends' comments. While the Tweet has been deleted, Morris said, "That's his opinion. End of.

Chris Morris admits RR's performances have been poor

After the SRH vs RR match, Chris Morris admitted in his post-match press conference that Rajasthan Royals have not been performing well when it comes to the major moments of the game. "Look, at the moment we are not performing in the big moments of the game. When the big moments come either we are batting or bowling, I don't think we are winning them."

In order to explain his point further, he used an example of RR's first match against Punjab Kings when they won the big moment of the match and eventually went on to win the game. "There was a very big moment in our first game, which we won in the last over. But apart from that, we haven't, by any means, played our best cricket. I thought our first half from the last game was really really good and we were outdone by Delhi's bowling attack."

IPL 2021: RR will next face RCB

The Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2021 match. The game is scheduled to take place on September 29, with the match scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.