IPL 2021: Sachin Baby Flaunts His 'RCB' Haircut; Netizens Say 'great But Win Trophy'

With only four days to go before the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Phase 2, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Sachin Baby is all braced up for the cricket extravaganza. To showcase his excitement and admiration, Sachin Baby on Wednesday flaunted his new haircut dedicated to his franchise team. Sachin Baby took to his Twitter handle and shared his new RCB haircut with fans. During the IPL mini-auction, Sachin Baby was bought by the RCB at his base price of Rs. 2 Lakh. The Kerala-based all-rounder was a member of Rajasthan Royals for the 2012 and 2013 editions.

As soon as the cricketer shared his picture on Twitter, fans started to come up with their own suggestion for Sachin Baby's RCB haircut. Various cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, have been often seen supporting new looks before the start of the IPL. However, Sachin Baby's RCB haircut ahead of the IPL 2021 took the trend to another level.

IPL Phase II in UAE

The 2021 IPL Phase II UAE will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The playoffs will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai. RCB will be playing the opening match of the second leg against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The RCB vs KKR match is scheduled to take place on September 20.

Image: PTI/@Sachinbabyy/Twitter