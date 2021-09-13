IPL 2021: Sachin Tendulkar To Coach Son Arjun After Joining Mumbai Indians In UAE

Former India international Sachin Tendulkar has arrived in the UAE to join the Mumbai Indians camp for the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Sachin, who is the mentor of the IPL franchise, reached Abu Dhabi on 12 September. The legendary cricketer is required to undergo a 6-day quarantine period before he is allowed to join players and other staff members for training. Mumbai Indians took to social media to share a video of Sachin's arrival at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Sachin has been mentoring the Mumbai Indians since his retirement from the sport in 2013. However, the 2011 World Cup-winning player did not travel with the team to the UAE last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sachin was also not part of the Mumbai Indians set up during the first half of IPL 2021 as he had just recovered from the COVID-19 disease and was advised to stay at home for some time. Sachin, however, has now decided to join the camp in the UAE, where he will also be reunited with his son Arjun Tendulkar, who is part of the squad as one of the fast bowlers.

Arjun was bought by the franchise in the IPL 2021 auction late last year for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Prior to joining Mumbai Indians as a player, Arjun was a net bowler with the side for a couple of years. This will be the first time when Sachin will mentor/coach Arjun in an official capacity. Arjun has not played a single game in the IPL since being part of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

Prior to the IPL's temporary suspension on 4 May, the reigning champions were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins from seven matches and eight points to their tally. The Rohit Sharma-led side would now be hoping to consolidate a playoff berth as they look forward to winning their record sixth IPL crown and if they succeed in doing so, then the Mumbai-based franchise would become the first team in the history of the marquee tournament to register a hat-trick of title triumphs.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume with the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on 19 September. The knockout stage of the tournament is slated to begin on 10 October with the final scheduled for 15 October in Dubai.

Image: BCCI/PTI