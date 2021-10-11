IPL 2021: Sakshi Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Celebrate After MS Dhoni Hits Winning Runs; Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni brought back his vintage self and ‘finished off in style’ as his side beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni’s final knock for a boundary saw CSK reach their 9th IPL final. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva were in the stands for the special innings and was seen celebrating the winning runs in Dubai on Sunday.

Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni were seen celebrating the CSK skipper’s winning runs on Sunday. The 40-year-old skipper sent a Sam Curran delivery to the deep square leg boundary to win the game. The former Indian skipper celebrated by raising his bat to the stands. Meanwhile, Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva were seen hugging and celebrating the win.

The mother-daughter duo was exhilarated seeing MS Dhoni hit the winning runs. CSK fans in the stadium chanted their captain’s name as he finished the game after a long time. The win also ended CSK’s three-match losing streak, helping them become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 final.

Virat Kohli tweets 'king is back' as vintage Dhoni secures CSK win

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to hail Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his match-winning cameo against the Delhi Capitals. "Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni" Virat Kohli tweeted.

The Chennai Super Kings had a great start to the chase but lost quick wickets towards the end. They needed 24 runs off the last 11 balls when an out-of-form MS Dhoni make the big decision of taking the pitch ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. The 40-year-old missed the first ball but flared up by scoring 18 off the next 5 deliveries to guide the Super Kings to a record ninth IPL final.

‘I've not done a lot in the tournament’, says Dhoni

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, MS Dhoni said that it was very important for him to perform and that his innings was a crucial one. "My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. I've not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. I was batting well in the nets. But wasn't thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up".

Image: PTI/ AP