IPL 2021: Sakshi Dhoni Hails Ravindra Jadeja's 'beast Mode' After Performance Against RCB

Ravindra Jadeja impressed cricket fans all across the world with his all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the other day. Amongst the people, who were left in awe with Jadeja's performance, is former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni. Sakshi took to social media to appreciate Jadeja's brilliant stint in all three departments of the game, including batting, fielding, and bowling.

Jadeja's powerpack performance

Jadeja impacted the game with his incredible performance as the left-handed cricketer first scored a quick 28-ball 68 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to take the total above 190 and then he affected a direct hit to dismiss Dan Christian. Jadeja also scalped 3 wickets, including RCB's key foreign players Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Jadeja came to bat after CSK opener Faf du Plessis was dismissed for 50 by RCB bowler Harshal Patel. The last over of the first innings saw the Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB bowler Harshal Patel battle. Harshal Patel had a brilliant bowling spell before that over. But Ravindra Jadeja hit 5 sixes, which cost RCB as many as 37 runs in the last over, taking the CSK score to 191. Up until the last over, the RCB bowlers were on point and it looked like CSK would be restricted to a score of 160 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja scored 62 runs from balls 28 with a strike rate of 221.43. While chasing the score, Devdutt Padikkal played an important knock scoring 34 runs.

But the CSK vs RCB highlights saw Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling breach the middle order of RCB by taking wickets of dangerous batsmen like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers along with Washington Sundar. He also ran out Dan Christian with his precision fielding. This brilliant all-round performance took CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with 8 points.



(Image Credit: PTI/SakshiDhoni/Insta)

