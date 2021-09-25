IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Names Three Contenders To Succeed Virat Kohli As RCB Captain

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has picked three possible contenders who he feels could replace Virat Kohli as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Manjrekar, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo, said Mumbai Indians vice-captain Kieron Pollard could be one of RCB's captaincy prospects. He further named Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav and ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner as the other two names who have the potential to replace Kohli as the captain of RCB.

Kohli has announced that he will step down as RCB's captain after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2021 in the UAE. After Kohli's announcement, speculations around who would replace him as the new RCB captain have been doing the rounds. Several experts have suggested AB de Villiers as the potential successor of Kohli. However, Manjrekar believes that RCB should not opt for De Villiers as the former Proteas skipper doesn't have much cricket left in him.

Steyn backs KL Rahul to become RCB captain

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, on the other hand, reckons that KL Rahul would be an ideal option for RCB as the Indian batsman has already represented the franchise and knows the brand of cricket they play. Steyn, while speaking on the same show as Manjrekar, said that RCB could bet on KL Rahul in the next year's mega auction, adding "I have a feeling he is going to return back to Bangalore".

Steyn also brushed aside speculations that RCB might appoint De Villiers as the new captain, saying "He is at the end of his career".

KL Rahul was a part of RCB's dressing room for three seasons - 2013, 2016, and 2017. The 29-year-old batsman was bought by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2018 auction and was named the captain of the side in 2020 after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.

Ever since Rahul arrived in Punjab Kings, his seasonal average in the IPL has risen drastically. Rahul has been the top run-scorer for Punjab for the past three seasons despite his team's inability to qualify for the playoffs. Now that Kohli has announced his decision to resign as RCB captain, it would be interesting to see who replaces him next year.

Image: SanjayManjrekar/Instagram