IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Prefers THIS Player Over Sam Curran In CSK's Playing XI

Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that he would drop Sam Curran and choose T20 veteran DJ Bravo in the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) squad, for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH). Chennai Super Kings are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 44 of Indian Premier League(IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 30. Dwayne Bravo missed the last match for CSK against KKR, as Curran was brought in as his replacement. However, as CSK return to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is generally considered a high-scoring pitch, CSK would definitely need the services of one of the best all-rounders globally in T20 cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar, took to his Instagram on Thursday, to predict his teams for the CSK vs SRH match. In the video, while talking about the CSK line-up, Majarekar said, “Bravo didn’t play the last match; Sam Curran played, but this match is in Sharjah so the Bravo kind of bowler is absolutely essential. So, if they have to take the difficult call of dropping either Sam Curran or Josh Hazlewood, I would go in for dropping Sam Curran, who I feel is extremely talented, absolutely brilliant in the first half. But on the Sharjah pitch, you need more of a specialist bowler to survive so maybe Hazlewood is the better bowler when you just look at the bowling aspect of Curran and Hazlewood”. Manjrekar also mentioned in the video that CSK skipper MS Dhoni doesn’t like to change his team much, citing that they have had a great run so far.

Sam Curran has picked nine wickets for CSK in eight matches in IPL 2021.

CSK head into the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, riding high on three consecutive wins since the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE. In their first match of the second leg of IPL, they won against defending champions Mumbai Indians(MI) by 20 runs. In their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB), they won the match by six wickets, whereas in the last IPL match they played against KKR, CSK continued their winning streak as they won the match by two wickets in the final delivery of the match. While CSK find themselves at the top of the IPL 2021 points table after 10 matches, Sam Curran has played in eight matches for CSK and in the process also scalped nine wickets.

(Image: Instagram- @chennaiipl/BCCI/ANI)