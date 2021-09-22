IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Calls Kartik Tyagi 'Brett Lee' After Bowling Heroics Against PBKS

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi has the world going gaga over his last over heroics which helped his team snatch a nail-biting victory from the jaws of defeat. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals team pulled off an amazing two-run win over Punjab Kings on Tuesday to get their first win of the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

The PBKS vs RR match looked to be heading towards Punjab Kings' favour following a 100 run opening partnership between skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. However, despite the strong opening stand, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram failed to take the team past the finish line.

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson lauds Kartik Tyagi calls him 'Brett Lee'

The Rajasthan Royals social media on Wednesday posted a video on its Twitter handle where Rajasthan Royals skipper, Sanju Samson, was all praise for Kartik Tyagi after the young pacer helped the team clinch two important points. In the video, Sanju Samson can be heard calling Kartik Tyagi “Brett Lee” while referring to his pace and skill. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen, saying that that the camera shouldn’t be off Tyagi after his performance on Tuesday.

Earlier in the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson had said that Tyagi was confident bowling yorkers in the end which he executed really well. He said,

"Somewhere we had that fight left. We knew we had some special bowlers. Kept Mustafizur's overs for the end. Tyagi was confident with his yorkers, especially wide yorkers. Executed them well against the new batters. And we had top fielding plans for every batter, we have planned till the last batter."

IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi last over against Punjab Kings

Karthik Tyagi's last over started with Aiden Markram failing to get hold of a full toss ball after his shot found the fielder at short cover. The South African took a single of the next ball to bring Pooran on strike. However, the match turned its head after Pooran edged Tyagi's delivery to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. New man Deepak Hooda walked across his stumps but failed to connect the first ball he faced, however, he was caught behind in the very next delivery. With three needed off one ball, it was left to Fabian Allen to hit the winning runs but Kartik Tyagi delivered a perfect yorker to seal the match.