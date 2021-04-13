IPL 2021: Sanju Samson denies strike to 'most expensive' Chris Morris; netizens poke fun

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has grabbed all the headlines for denying a single to his partner Chris Morris ahead of the final ball of the game against Punjab Kings last night. Samson refused a single to Morris, who is also the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich tournament when Rajasthan needed 5 runs to win off just 1 ball. Samson tried hitting the final ball over the boundary but fell 5-6 yards short and was caught out by Deepak Hooda between the deep cover and deep extra cover.

Samson was favourite to finish the game as he was batting with a strike rate of more than 180. The incident did not go unnoticed by fans who have since flooded the timeline of various social media platforms with jokes and memes. Netizens took to Twitter to poke fun at Chris Morris, who was denied a chance to finish the game on the final ball of the match. Morris’ reaction after Samson denied him the strike was also priceless and is now being shared online by meme creators.

Sanju Samson denies Chris Morris for a single in the last over



Meanwhile RR owners who bought Morris for 16.25 crores pic.twitter.com/Pd4WsKzcKQ — Gyanendra verma (@gyanii21) April 12, 2021

#RRvPBKS

Sanju Samson to Chris Morris when sanju didn't take single pic.twitter.com/9pbGWtISrb — à¤µà¤¿à¤œà¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤¶ à¤§à¤¾à¤•à¥œ ðŸ’™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@vijayprakashdkd) April 12, 2021

Chris Morris when Sanju Samson turned down that single.#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/oeQOGLvHIU — Vikas Gore (@vIKASgORE_) April 12, 2021

Chris Morris after Sanju Samson denied the single: pic.twitter.com/i8lnKFLXfV — m (@mauktikkk) April 12, 2021

Chris Morris when Sanju Samson turned down that run#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/tbkihIRqvN — Akshay (@akshay_1009) April 12, 2021

#RRvPBKS

Sanju samson refuse to take single

Meanwhile Chris Morris pic.twitter.com/NRLhQiO7CG — Abhishek (@Akki_6580) April 12, 2021

Samson hits century

Samson made history on Monday as he became the first player in IPL history to score a century in his debut game as captain. Samson hit 119 off just 63 balls, including 7 sixes and 12 boundaries. However, despite Samson’s exploits with the bat, Rajasthan lost to Punjab Kings by four runs.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul scored an amazing 91 off just 50 balls, while Universe Boss Chris Gayle scored 40 off 28. Deepak Hooda came in and smashed a 28-ball 64 runs at a strike rate of more than 228. This was after Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth match of the tournament.

(Image Credit: Twitter/IPL/Website)