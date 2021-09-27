IPL 2021: Sanju Samson's 'captain's Knock' Praised By Fans As He Scores 2nd Consecutive 50

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was in fine touch once again as he scored 82 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in just 57 deliveries. His knock helped RR get to a total of 164 runs in the 20 overs.
The only other batsmen who played decent innings were youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror. 19-year old Jaiswal scored 36 runs off 23 deliveries, while 21-year old Lomror hit 29 runs off 28 balls.
Sanju Samson notched his second fifty in a row in IPL 2021 when he hit 82 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His innings included seven boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, the RR skipper also scored an unbeaten 70 runs off just 53 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in his last match, albeit in a losing cause.
One fan appreciated Sanju Samson for playing an 'excellent innings' as he helped 'set the stage for Rajasthan Royals' and 'took them to a good score.'
Excellent innings by Sanju Samson. 82 in 57 balls, set the stage for Rajasthan Royals and took them to a good score. pic.twitter.com/kdNIPxKkug— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2021
Another netizen posted a graphic that stated that Samson will now be the new orange cap holder. The RR skipper has now scored a total of 433 runs in IPL 2021. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan with 430 runs and Punjab Kings' captain Kl Rahul with 401 runs.
What a Player Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/Vb4Wue76Et— Just Butter (@bestwicketkeper) September 27, 2021
Meanwhile, one fan noticed that none of the top Indian performers in IPL 2021 were selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Both Samson and Dhawan are not selected despite being the top two scorers in this season's IPL. Similarly, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan were not selected despite being the top two wicket-takers.
Top two run scores in this IPL— Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) September 27, 2021
