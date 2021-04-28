IPL 2021 Sees A Sandstorm Halt Play Between DC-RCB At Ahmedabad; Rare Video Thrills Fans

The IPL 2021 league match between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore went right down the wire as the Virat Kohli-led side came out on top in a pulsating contest.

However, it was an on-field moment that stood out the most in Tuesday's clash and for a change, the players were not in action as they were in their respective dugouts.

Sandstorm delays play between DC & RCB

It so happened that a brief bout of the sand/dust storm that made a cameo appearance without any warning forced the players to be in the dugout and eventually caused a 10-minute delay in Delhi's run chase of 172 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the video posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on their official Twitter handle, the players are seen covering their faces with their shirts while the on-field umpires on the other hand are having a serious discussion on the situation.

Watch the video here:

In the end, things got back to normal after a short hiatus as RCB players walked to the field and Shikhar Dhawan and his batting partner Prithvi Shaw made their way to the 22 yards for opening the innings as DC's chase got underway with no reduction in the number of overs.

However, the curious netizens did not shy away from making their presence felt even here and they had their own take on the issue. One of the netizens also opined that swing will play a major role in the second ininngs while a couple of fans hilariously claimed that AB de Villiers' whirlwind knock in the first innings was responsible for this.

Was Sandstorm expected in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night?

Ahmedabad witnessed a sudden change in weather as strong winds and dust storm took the city by surprise. Many parts of the city also witnessed lightning late at night. As per CLIMATE-DATA.ORG, the normal temperature in Ahmedabad on Tuesday i.e. April 27 was 33 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature being 40 degrees and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius respectively with the chances of precipitation reading 0.0 mm | 0.0 inch.

