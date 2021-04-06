IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan Has Special Request For Eoin Morgan When KKR Take On MI

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan is set to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Quite recently, he interacted with ESPNCricinfo where he answered quite a few questions in a rapid-fire round. He talked about his personal goal and also revealed the team he is looking forward to face the most this year.

Shakib al Hasan wants to go up against Mumbai Indians

Shakib al Hasan said that he is looking forward to playing against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side this season the most out of all teams. While saying so, the dynamic all-rounder indirectly put forward a request for his KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Shakib al Hasan wants to feature in KKR’s playing XI in both their matches against the defending champions. As per the schedule, they will go up against the Mumbai Indians on April 13 and May 10. Interestingly, KKR have their least favourable record against MI out of all oppositions in the IPL, winning just 6 out of their 27 matches against each other.

KKR squad updates and schedule

KKR squad 2021

On January 20, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise retained 17 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Vaibhav Arora and Venkatesh Iyer. Here is a look at the entire KKR squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

As per the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on the SRH in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 11 in Chennai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and their final five games in Bengaluru.

A look at KKR IPL 2021 schedule –

Image source: IPLT20.COM