IPL 2021 Moved To UAE Amid COVID-19, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Confirms

It has been learned that the IPL 2021 has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for this season. This news has been officially confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla to ANI.

IPL has been moved to UAE for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI pic.twitter.com/wqEukw6KGP — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

In fact, the marquee tournament was shifted to the Gulf last year as well due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year. The event that was organised for close to two months i.e. from September 19- November 10 turned out to be a grand success.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in a one-sided encounter in Dubai.

The status of IPL 2021

This year's Indian Premier League had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect after a few players were tested positive for the deadly virus. They included the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad stumper Wriddhiman Saha, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier, veteran Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, and, Varun Chakravarthy, etc. Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governor council suspended the IPL 2021 on the same day (May 4) when Saha's COVID-19 positive report came.

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 ever since the tournament was postponed and earlier this week, it was learned that the mega event might resume on September 18-19 and the summit clash will be played on October 9/10.

Earlier, reports had emerged claiming the national cricket board could lose a staggering INR 2,500 crore in profits if the remainder of the IPL 2021 is left untouched this season.