IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Celebrate Delhi Capitals' Win With Hilarious Video

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed an amazing half-century in his first IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings, took to Instagram to share a hilarious reel video featuring his opening partner Prithvi Shaw. In the video, Dhawan and Shaw can be seen celebrating Delhi’s dominating win against Chennai. Dhawan captioned the post saying, “Bete...Sher ho tum...Mauj kardi. Aur, too heavy to pick,” referring to Shaw’s blistering 38-ball 72 runs.

In the video, Dhawan tries to pick Shaw up but fails before both burst into uncontrollable laughter. Dhawan, who scored 85 off 54 balls at a strike rate of 157.41, forged a first-wicket partnership of 138 runs with Prithvi Shaw, assuring a victory for Delhi in their first game of the season. While Shaw was under a lot of pressure to regain his place in the side after being dropped from the playing XI towards the later stages of IPL 2020, Dhawan carried his splendid form from the last edition of the tournament, where he had scored over 600 runs and was the second-highest run-scorer overall.

CSK vs DC

The match between Delhi's newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant and his mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended with Chennai losing by 7 wickets. Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first in his first-ever IPL match as captain. Chennai came in to bat and lost their openers in quick intervals before Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali forged a 50-run partnership. Raina and Ali steadied the innings for Chennai before the latter got out while playing a scoop shot over fine-leg. Raina continued and smashed his first half-century of the season in the process. Chennai kept losing wickets before Jadeja and Sam Curran brought some firepower in the final overs of the first innings and finished at 188-7.

Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started the second innings with a bang and kept batting till the 14th over. After Shaw was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo, Delhi's captain Rishabh Pant came in and batted with Dhawan before the latter was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis assumed charge with Pant and the duo hit boundaries on regular intervals to take Delhi closer to the finishing line. Stoinis was dismissed by Thakur when Delhi needed just 3 runs to win, following which Pant took it upon himself and finished the game with an amazing boundary.

