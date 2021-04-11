IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan reveals ‘best’ thing about Rishabh Pant’s captaincy

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has said the best thing about his newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant is that he stays calm throughout the course of the match. Dhawan, in the post-match press conference, hailed Pant’s captaincy against his mentor MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Dhawan, who scored a blistering 85 runs off just 54 balls on Saturday, said that Pant “did quite well” in his first-ever IPL game as captain, saying “he kept his calm and kept motivating other players throughout the game”.

Dhawan, while taking questions, said Pant made good bowling changes in the game. The 2013 Champions Trophy-winning player added that Pant’s presence of mind is very good and he will only get better with experience. Pant, who appeared in his first IPL game as skipper, was appointed Delhi’s captain after regular Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during India’s first ODI match against England in March. It is now one on one for Rishabh Pant as captain of Delhi Capitals as his team managed to pull off a dominant victory against Chennai last night.

Pant's first game as captain

Rishabh Pant chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Chennai. Delhi's bowlers dismissed CSK openers in the powerplay to assert pressure on the Dhoni-led side. However, despite the early debacle, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina steadied the innings for Chennai by forging a partnership of 50 runs. Ali was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin while playing a scoop shot over fine-leg. Raina continued batting with Ambati Rayudu and then Ravindra Jadeja to score an amazing half-century. After Raina was ran-out by Chris Woakes, Jadeja and Sam Curran took Delhi's bowlers for a ride to push Chennai from 137-6 to 188-7.

Delhi came in to bat in the second innings and openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw played incredible knocks to secure a win for the team. The duo forged a partnership of 138 runs before Shaw was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo. Shaw scored 72 off 38 balls at a strike rate of 189.47. Dhawan scored 85 off 54 balls before he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. This was also the first 100-run partnership in IPL 2021. Skipper Rishabh Pant came in and took the game closer to the finishing lines with partner Marcus Stoinis before the former was dismissed with just 3 runs needed to win. Pant finished his first game as captain with an amazing boundary and showed why Delhi made it to the final last year.

(Image Credit: PTI)