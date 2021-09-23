IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence Over Delhi Capitals' Captaincy Snub

Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer has explained about his captaincy snub after successfully anchoring his team's run chase during their IPL 2021 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 47 helped Delhi Capitals chase down 135 and the win has brought the last year's runners up a spot closer to the playoffs qualification.

DC vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer breaks silence over captaincy snub

"When the captaincy was handed over to me, I was in a different frame of mind and my decision-making, as well as the temperament level, were really good and it benefitted me in the last two years. But, obviously, this is a part of the decision-making from the franchise with regards to the decision that was taken by them and I respect the fact", said Shreyas Iyer during the post-match press conference.

"Rishabh (Pant) has been leading really well since the start of the season and therefore they (the franchise) decided to continue with him till the end of the season and I completely respect the decision", he added.

Shreyas Iyer had led Delhi Capitals outstandingly well in the last season as they made the finals before going down to Mumbai Indians in a one-sided contest. Iyer was originally supposed to lead the franchise in the IPL 2021 season but a shoulder injury had ruled him out during the first leg and the captaincy reigns were handed over to stumper Rishabh Pant.

DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant & Co. register a convincing win

Coming back to the contest, the 'Orange Army' was restricted to 134/9 from their 20 overs riding on some spectacular performances by the Delhi bowlers. Only youngster Abdul Samad (28) and leggie Rashid Khan (22) showed some resistance for SRH with the bat.

In reply, opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant 37-ball 42 after DC lost Prithvi Shaw early. After Dhawan's dismissal, Iyer (47*) and skipper Rishabh Pant added an unbeaten 67-run stand for the third wicket as Delhi Capitals got past the finish line by eight wickets and more than two overs to spare.

By the virtue of this win, DC now occupy the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins from nine matches and 14 points to their tally.